Who is Ian Eastwood? All you need to know about the actor and dancer set to feature in BTS’ Jungkook's Standing Next to You MV

On November 1, 2023, Big Hit Entertainment released the official teaser for Jungkook's Standing Next To You, the main track from his upcoming debut album GOLDEN. Big Hit Entertainment recently announced the release of his first-ever solo album, GOLDEN, with the following statements:

"We are thrilled to announce the release of BTS member Jungkook's solo album 'GOLDEN.' This album draws inspiration from the golden moments in Jungkook's career, both as the golden maknae of BTS and as a solo artist. The album comprises 11 tracks, including the previously released digital singles 'Seven (feat. Latto)' and '3D (feat. Jack Harlow)."

After the release of the official teaser, fans couldn't stop admiring the excellent choreography in Standing Next To You and noticed that the talented actor and choreographer Ian Eastwood was dancing alongside Jungkook in the teaser.

For those unversed, Ian Eastwood is a former member of the dance group Most Wanted Crew. He is not only an actor and choreographer but also a director.

Expand Tweet

Ian Eastwood shares Jungkook's Standing Next to You teaser on his Instagram

As the official teaser for Jungkook's Standing Next to You was shared on BANGTAN TV's YouTube channel, dancer Ian Eastwood posted the clip on his personal Instagram. Fans who noticed that he's one of the lineup dancers for the upcoming GOLDEN track couldn't contain their excitement.

Born on April 16, 1993, Ian Eastwood started dancing at the age of 10 and later pursued a career in dance after his graduation. He was a former member of the dance group Most Wanted Crew, featured on America's Best Dance Crew.

Ian Eastwood is not only an actor and choreographer but also a director. He has previously worked with Movement Lifestyle, The Millennium Dance Academy, and Coastal Dance Rage.

He has been featured in various shows and programs, including NBC's new TV show World of Dance, Dance Showdown, and Return of Superstars. He was also seen in the 2016 film High Strung. The 30-year-old actor and choreographer has been active in the industry for seven years and has also participated in the Korean industry before joining forces with the K-pop sensation Jungkook.

He choreographed for SHINee's Taemin's Danger from Taemin's first mini-album, ACE, in 2014. Apart from choreographing for Taemin, he has also been involved with the K-pop group VIXX and was a lead choreographer for their second studio album, Chained Up.

Ian Eastwood has not only performed in shows and movies but has also worked as a dancer in Justin Bieber's and the late Maya Angelou's Beauty and a Beat and Harlem Hopscotch music videos in 2012, respectively.

In the official teaser for Jungkook's Standing Next to You, besides Ian Eastwood, he was also joined by the famous choreographer Brian Puspos, who welcomed him as a part of the golden maknae's dance crew by dropping a comment on social media.

Meanwhile, Ian Eastwood is also known for working with Justin Bieber, Zendaya, and the American pop boy band Pretty Much, among others. He has been a lead choreographer for their albums, including Changes, No Pressure, Stars, Trust, Corpus Christi, and others.

Needless to say, fans are excited to see him as a part of the upcoming track, Standing Next to You.

The BTS member is set to release his debut album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023.