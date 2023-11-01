"Jungkook Jackson meets Black Swan": Fans go gaga as they allegedly find several references in "Standing Next To You" official teaser

On November 1, 2023, Bighit Entertainment released the official teaser for Jungkook's album GOLDEN, instantly sparking fan theories about the idol's resemblance to Michael Jackson, with the teaser exuding vibes reminiscent of BTS' Black Swan music videos.

When Bighit Entertainment announced the upcoming debut album of the BTS maknae, they revealed that GOLDEN would include a total of 11 tracks:

"We are thrilled to announce the release of BTS member Jung Kook's solo album 'GOLDEN.' This album draws inspiration from the golden moments in Jung Kook's career, both as the golden maknae of BTS and as a solo artist."

They further mentioned:

"The album comprises 11 tracks, which include the previously released digital singles 'Seven (feat. Latto)' and '3D (feat. Jack Harlow).'"

With the release of the official teaser, fans were overwhelmed with excitement and flocked to social media to share their thoughts, with many noting Jungkook's striking resemblance to Michael Jackson and his connection to the Black Swan era. One fan even even stated how the vibe was that of "black swan meets jungkook jackson."

"OH MY GOD JUNGKOOK": Fans can't get enough of Standing Next To You teaser

As Jungkook dropped the official teaser for Standing Next To You, the 30-second teaser began with a woman walking through a dark tunnel. Jungkook appeared powerfully on the screen, carrying black wings, reminding fans of the Black Swan era, and grooving to choreography that fans found appealing.

The golden maknae also seemingly replicated the well-known dance poses of the late icon Michael Jackson, creating a buzz on social media, as fans couldn't stop comparing him to the American singer.

Furthermore, the aesthetics, vibes, and outfits in the Standing Next To You teaser reminded fans of the dark concepts in BTS music videos, including Blood Sweat & Tears, Fake Love, and others. Fans stated that the teaser seemed like a culmination of hit songs, hinting at another masterpiece yet to be revealed.

Fans continued to praise Jungkook for the choreography they glimpsed in the teaser. In one interview, the idol mentioned that the choreography for the upcoming album GOLDEN would be challenging and exhausting, so he was determined to practice harder to provide a better performance for his fans. Many fans even called Standing Next to You the lovechild of Black Swan and Blood Sweat & Tears music videos.

Some fans even claimed that Jungkook could be the Michael Jackson of the next generation or that he was about to show the world that he's the true heir to the famous figure of the 20th century. Fans are now busy scrutinizing the teaser for several references related to Michael Jackson and the Black Swan music video.

Regarding Standing Next To You, the idol had previously commented on how hard he was working on the title track of GOLDEN and hinted at the complexity of the choreography. He stated:

"The title track that's coming out soon is really tiring and hard, but that means it's also really cool... I think you guys will really like it, and you can look forward to it."

He further added:

"I'm practicing for things that are upcoming for the next album! The title track needs a strong performance, so I've been rehearsing. I want to show you the performance even a day earlier"

The singer is scheduled to release his debut album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023.