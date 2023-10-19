"THE MAIN CHARACTER": BTS' Jungkook turns heads at a recent Calvin Klein event in Japan 

On Thursday, October 19, 2023, BTS' Jungkook turned heads at the launch event of Calvin Klein's 2023 Fall Collection held in Tokyo, Japan. The Euphoria singer left fans in awe with his stunning look, donning clothing pieces from the American luxury fashion brand. As the idol appeared at the event, fans, media, and the celebrities present flocked to capture pictures of the golden maknae.

Jungkook was announced as the global ambassador for Calvin Klein on March 23, 2023. Since then, he has been reported to have increased the brand's turnover and sales, thus benefiting the brand's influence worldwide.

As the idol appeared at the latest event for the brand, several videos and photos from the event started going viral on social media, and fans could easily see that Jungkook was the main attraction.

Fans couldn't get enough of Jungkook's appearance at the Calvin Klein event

As Jungkook arrived at the Calvin Klein launch event, the idol sent fans into a frenzy with his new look, donning Calvin Klein denim from head to toe, showcasing an exposed forehead, and complementing his look with round earrings on one side of his ear. The brand itself posted a picture of the idol wearing their clothing, raising anticipation for something big.

At the event, unreleased pictures of Jungkook in a denim outfit were displayed on the big screen as the backdrop, exuding the idol's powerful aura and impact. Many times, when he posed for press photos, fans could be heard screaming in excitement.

Meanwhile, as the golden maknae was departing from the event, he noticed the media trying to capture his press photos and showed an affectionate reaction, halting his steps to allow the media to take better pictures of him. Fans couldn't stop showering love and praise on the idol for his actions at the event, such as peeking from behind the event's partition gate.

Needless to say, ARMYs enjoyed the Calvin Klein event solely because of the Euphoria singer's presence and are eager to obtain the HD versions of the pictures displayed at the event.

Meanwhile, Eyes Magazine also reported that the idol appeared as the host of the Calvin Klein Music & Fashion Night event in Tokyo, sending fans into a frenzy.

In recent news, the idol is set to release his collaborative single Too Much with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee on October 20, 2023.

Jungkook's 2023 MAMA Awards nomination list

The Seven singer has been nominated for the 2023 MAMA Awards in six categories, and fans are gearing up to cast their votes for the singer on the Mnet application, Spotify, and X:

Best Male Artist Best Collaboration - Seven Best Music Video - Seven Best Dance Performance Male Solo - Seven Artist of the Year (Daesang) Song of the Year - Seven (Daesang

The BTS member is set to release his much-awaited solo album GOLDEN featuring eleven tracks on November 3, 2023.