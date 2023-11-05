"I can see something big coming": BTS' Jungkook spotted wearing Prada at the airport sparks collaboration rumors

On November 5, 2023, BTS' Jungkook was spotted at the Incheon International Airport, departing for his overseas schedule in the United States. Looking stunning, Jungkook sent his fans into a frenzy the moment he made his entry into the airport.

As the golden maknae, Jungkook, made his way to the Incheon International Airport, he was welcomed with screams and a crowd of fans and media persons waiting for his arrival. Naturally, as he always does, the idol bowed in front of the media and fans, acknowledging their presence.

Meanwhile, Jungkook was dressed head-to-toe in Prada, quickly igniting rumors on social media that the idol would soon be having some collaboration with the brand.

"New brand ambassador": Fans speculate Jungkook will be the new face of the luxury brand Prada

As Jungkook made his way into the Incheon International Airport, he was complimented by the fans that his clothes were looking pretty good. He responded that they were sponsored, and subsequently, fans discovered that his latest outfits were from the Italian luxury fashion brand Prada.

The Seven singer opted for a minimalistic yet elegant look by donning a double-breasted cashmere black coat with six-button closure and welt pockets with flap, carried a chocolate-themed black re-nylon brushed leather loafers backpack, and complemented his look with black beanie, chocolate-brushed leather shoes from Prada.

Jungkook wore a white t-shirt and blue jeans underneath his double-breasted, long black coat. Only the coat, backpack, and shoes were from Prada, sparking rumors that the idol would soon be announced as the global ambassador for the brand.

Check out how fans are reacting as the Seven singer is speculated to be announced as the next global face of the Italian luxury fashion brand.

Prada is an Italian luxury fashion brand known for its ready-to-wear, leather handbags, travel accessories, and other fashionable items. It was founded in 1913 by Mario Prada and is situated in Milan, Italy. Many K-pop artists are already brand ambassadors for it, including TWICE's Sana, Enhypen, and others.

As Jungkook revealed that he was wearing sponsored clothes at the airport, fans could not control their laughter at his witty and honest remark and took to social media to talk about it. Many fans also did their research, discovering that the sponsored clothes were from Prada.

Soon, fans were undoubtedly sure that he would be announced as the global ambassador for the brand and are currently waiting for it, though many are expecting they will collaborate soon.

Fans are also expecting that if Jungkook turns out to be the new brand ambassador for the brand, they will be able to get more pictures, promotional campaigns, and new looks of him donning different Prada outfits, as they are currently receiving from Calvin Klein campaigns.

The idol was recently announced as the global ambassador for the American brand and is currently engaged in its promotional campaigns that are sending fans into a frenzy.

Jungkook has recently released his debut album GOLDEN, featuring eleven tracks, and is set to perform at the Citi Concert Series 2023, which will be held in New York on November 8, 2023.