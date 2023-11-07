"YOU ARE THE BIGGEST STAR!": Jungkook sends fans into a frenzy with his Standing Next to You Official MV Choreography version

On November 7, 2023, Bighit Entertainment released Jungkook's latest official music video choreography version of Standing Next to You, sending fans into a frenzy.

The singer recently dropped his much-awaited debut album, GOLDEN, featuring eleven tracks, and Standing Next to You is the main track. The album aims to provide a glimpse into the golden moments of the Seven singer, as per the press release by Bighit Entertainment.

As soon as fans saw the latest choreography for GOLDEN's main track, Standing Next to You, they were over the moon and couldn't comprehend how gracefully the idol nailed the complex choreography for the title track.

"WHAT THE HELL": Fans swoon over Jungkook's Standing Next to You choreography MV

In the previously released official music video for Standing Next to You, the golden maknae was dressed in captivating outfits, grooving to the music accompanied by the backup dancers, and gazing directly at the female lead in the official music video.

However, in the choreography version of Standing Next to You, the focus is on Jungkook as he continues to groove to the music while wearing a low-cut white shirt, flaunting his hand covered in tattoos, and looking fiercely into the camera while playing with the mic.

He also performs solo, embracing his mic as he enchants fans with the complex choreography, compelling them to draw similarities between his steps and those of the legendary dancing pop sensation, Michael Jackson.

Subsequently, after the transition, Jungkook can be seen in a glittery black ensemble grooving to the music with the backup dancers, including Ian Eastwood and others. Fans continue to shower praise on how brilliantly the transition was executed.

Many fans even refer to the golden maknae as Jackson Jungkook because of his smooth dancing moves, expressions, the way he carries himself, and how he mesmerizes them with fierce and precise gestures. The Seven singer's choreography video has fans excited, with fans calling him a pop star and stating that he nailed the dance break in the second segment of the choreography video as well.

In other news, Jungkook made his first-ever appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, gave an electrifying performance, and had a fun interview session with the host. He continues to break records with his recent release Seven (feat. Latto), which has recently been crowned by the Guinness Book of World Records as the fastest song to reach one billion streams on Spotify.

He is set to perform at the Citi Concert series in 2023.