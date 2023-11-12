"She’s jealous of successful Asian men": Azealia Banks under fire for her alleged racist remarks against Jungkook

On November 10, 2023, Azealia Banks shared an Instagram story that angered several netizens, who believed she was allegedly making racist remarks against BTS' Jungkook. Fans of the idol soon took to social media to protest against her recent Instagram update.

The American singer allegedly commented on A$AP Rocky and Chris Brown's music in her Instagram story. According to fans, she apparently insulted Jungkook, alongside the entire K-pop industry, in the same post. The singer stated that K-pop is weird and referred to the artists as "ghost white bleach booties." Banks also criticized the BTS member's rendition of Michael Jackson's choreo as trash.

As her Instagram story went viral on social media, fans pointed out that she was referring to Jungkook's performance in the recently released music video of Standing Next to You, and was insulting the singer. ARMYs soon took to social media and stated that Banks was jealous of "successful Asian men," while others labeled her a "clout chaser."

Expand Tweet

"Another clout chaser": Fans enraged at Azealia Banks for her alleged racist comments about Jungkook

Expand Tweet

Jungkook, BTS' maknae, recently released his much-anticipated solo debut album, GOLDEN, and unveiled the music video for the album's title track, Standing Next to You, enchanting fans with his vocals and choreography. Following the release of his music video, he was praised by fans worldwide, who called him the "Michael Jackson of this generation" for his prowess in grooving and dancing to Michael Jackson's iconic steps.

Given that Jungkook is the K-pop idol who recently replicated Michael Jackson's dance moves, ARMYs believe that Azealia Banks allegedly targeted the golden maknae for clout. She stated on her story how the choreo was "trash," leading fans to believe she not only insulted the idol but also allegedly hurled xenophobic and racist remarks against the entire K-pop industry. In her Instagram story, Azealia Banks wrote:

"Now that we are done pretending Chris Brown isn’t the most important artist of this decade, can we all pretty please tell these fruity K-pop weirdos to get out of here with their ghost-white bleach booties and trash Michael Jackson choreo? The K-pop boy bands are just a bunch of twerking Twinks."

Enraged at the alleged racist remarks of the American singer, fans of the idol as well as K-pop enthusiasts in general have taken to social media to voice their disappointment and express their opinions on the same.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many fans also stated that they were not aware of who Banks was, before she passed alleged remarks against Jungkook, and called her an attention-seeker. Fans also pointed out that BTS and the golden maknae have cordial relations with Michael Jackson's family, and her alleged comments directed at the singer are nothing but a result of her jealousy.

Expand Tweet

Several netizens even observed how her entire discography does not have as many streams as the golden maknae had in the last few days. Many ARMYs also stated how the idol's recent historic performance at the Times Square made Banks all the more angry at the BTS member.

Previously, Azealia Banks had shared a story, where she posted an idol's fan edit that depicted the BTS maknae as hardworking, brilliant, full of dreams as a kid, and finally, as a successful star. Banks had captioned that post by drawing comparisons with the golden maknae's troubles and aspirations, which she found relatable.

ARMYs feel that her previously post was only using the idol for clout. Thus, fans have filled her Instagram posts, stating that she should not leave any racist remarks against him, or else she will apparently continue to face backlash from people.

In other news, the Seven singer became the first Asian act to hit over 195 million streams on Spotify with GOLDEN, within the first week of its release.