"WE BE PULLING DAESANGS LIKE OUR IDOLS": Fans react as BTS ARMYs voted as the most hated fandom on X

On November 11, 2023, the X account, Stan Twitter Choice Awards, announced that the BTS fandom, aka ARMY, was voted as the most hated fandom on Twitter. The post quickly went viral, garnering over 1.5 million views.

Moreover, the Stan Twitter Choice Awards account stated that fans of different artists send their nominations to their inbox, and they read all messages but choose nominees selectively. The account has announced nominations in several categories, but it was the post related to ARMYs that garnered the most attention on social media.

In fact, as soon as the post went viral, fans took to social media to share their opinions on the same. One user even stated that just like the BTS members, their fans are also sweeping awards left and right, calling it a DAESANG (the Grand Prize in South Korea.)

"You hate me but YOU KNOW ME": BTS ARMYs flex about being the most hated fandom on X

The Stan Choice Awards' announcement of ARMYs being selected as the most hated fandom on the social media platform Twitter (now called X), surprisingly saw BTS fans respond quite optimistically. Some stated that people can hate them since they were the celebrity fandom. In fact, fans treated the most hated fandom award as a sign of being one of the most famous fandoms in the world.

ARMYs soon took to social media and shared cheering memes and videos, congratulating their fellow friends who are part of the fandom. They also noted that this is their second win in two consecutive years, thus expressing happiness about it.

Moreover, this marks the second Daesang (Main Prize) for ARMYs, who won the award for the most hated fandom on X. Earlier, they were voted as the Worst Fandom on social media, indicating that with the group's popularity, even their fandom has to bear consequences. However, fans continued to celebrate this fact.

Fans sarcastically pointed out that BTS' fandom has earned two Daesangs more than other K-pop groups struggling to get nominated for certain awards. They expressed pride in their achievement, emphasizing that they don't even need to try to stand out.

On the other hand, some fans remain busy reminding their fellow friends to vote for BTS in the ongoing MAMA Awards and continue to share posts about being the most hated fandom on social media.

In other news, BTS members are currently engaged in their individual endeavors. Jin, J-Hope, and Suga are enlisted for their mandatory military service at the moment. Meanwhile, Jungkook is involved in the promotional activities for his debut album GOLDEN, while Kim Tae-hyung, Kim Namjoon, and Jimin have released solo albums, including Layover, FACE, and INDIGO, respectively.

The group is reported to reunite in 2025.