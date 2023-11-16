"We are always proud of you": Fans rejoice as Jimin's Like Crazy wins International Hit at the 2023 BreakTudo Awards

On November 16, 2023, BTS' Jimin won the International Hit Award for his debut album FACE's title track, Like Crazy, at the 2023 BreakTudo Awards. Fans immediately began congratulating the idol for his achievement.

In March, the singer released his debut album, FACE, which includes six tracks: Like Crazy as the main track, Alone, Face-Off, Set Me Free Pt.2, Interlude: Dive, and the English version of the title track. Jimin also made history as the first singer to claim the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts with the title track from his debut album.

As soon as the fans learned about Jimin's recent win, they took to social media to express their congratulations and convey their pride in the idol.

"Congratualtions": Fans rejoice as Jimin wins International Hit for Like Crazy

The BreakTudo Awards are a recognized and prestigious event in Brazil and have been celebrated for honoring notable talents in the music, internet, and television industries worldwide.

Since its inception in 2016, the awards have been conducted annually. Winners are determined by the audience members who participate and vote for their favorite artists on the official BreakTudo Awards website and through Twitter (now called X).

Jimin secured the International Hit Award for his song Like Crazy at one of Argentina's most talked-about award shows, alongside the likes of the Grammy and MTV Miaw.

Fans are bursting with pride and celebrating his consistent success and the fact that he emerged as the most nominated K-pop artist at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. They highlight how Like Crazy has been racking up nominations and awards left and right.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to BTS Jimin winning the International Hit for Like Crazy at the 2023 BreakTudo Awards.

Other members of the group, including Jungkook, also clinched awards at the BreakTudo Awards 2023. Jungkook received two awards: Best International Rising Artist and International Clip for Seven (feat. Latto).

Undoubtedly, fans express pride in both artists for their latest milestones and pledge to vote for them in upcoming award ceremonies such as the MAMA Awards 2023, the Seoul Music Awards 2023, and more.

In other news, the idol recently participated in the Guilty Dance Challenge with his close friend Taemin.

Taemin, who released his debut album Guilty after completing mandatory military service, initiated the dance challenge on TikTok for album promotion.

Fans swooned over the duo's sensual choreography, praising the Like Crazy singer's dancing moves, blonde hair, fierce gaze, and more. The video trended as well.

Fans wish to see the Like Crazy singer win many more awards in the future. Also, the idol was spotted at the ICN airport today for his departure to Budapest, Hungary, for his overseas schedule.