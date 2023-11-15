"Someone please arrest this man": Jimin and Taemin leave fans smitten with their Guilty Dance Challenge video

On November 15, 2023, SHINee's Taemin dropped the Guilty Dance challenge video with BTS' Jimin on the former group's official TikTok account where the best friends grooved to the latest track released by Taemin.

On October 30, 2023, Taemin released his fourth extended play solo album titled Guilty. He released it after completing his mandatory military service. The album consists of six tracks and includes the lead track of the same name.

As Taemin initiated the Guilty Dance challenge for the promotion of his album, he finally released the video with Jimin sending fans into a frenzy.

After fans of both artists watched their Guilty Dance Challenge video, they couldn't control themselves and humorously suggested arresting Jimin on social media for his hot moves in the video.

Expand Tweet

"WHAT THE HELL": Fans can't get enough of Jimin and Taemin's latest Guilty Dance challenge video

Expand Tweet

In the latest video posted by a SHINee member, Jimin and Taemin can be seen together as the former casually places his hands on Taemin's shoulder.

They sensually gaze at the camera before transitioning into dancing to Guilty and perfectly synchronizing their steps. The duo then revealed their six abs by pulling up their shirty and fans went berserk.

As the duo concludes the dance challenge, Taemin playfully lifts the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer twice and they both giggle uncontrollably.

The videos quickly went viral among fans leaving them smitten. Fans couldn't stop swooning over the Like Crazy singer's abs and his blonde hair, expressing how stunning he looked.

They mentioned that having a peaceful night in the fandom is impossible as BTS members keep updating them with new content.

Expand Tweet

Fans confessed to watching the Like Crazy singer and Taemin's Guilty Dance challenge video on a loop. They stated that the members have captivated them with their stunning visuals, dancing moves, and outfits. Fans keep praising the Set Me Free Pt.2 grooving in his blonde hair and doing the body rolls.

Take a look at how the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer is grooving to the beats of Guilty alongside Taemin in the latest TikTok video:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Notably, this isn't the first time Jimin and Taemin have performed together; they previously showcased their friendship through TikTok videos and collaborated for the Gaya Daejukjae performance in 2016 causing a frenzy among fans.

The duo was spotted together enjoying quality time in an episode of Suchwita. The Like Crazy singer playfully bickered with Suga about their differences and stated that Suga and Taemin would never become close friends.

Fans express they would love to see more videos featuring the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer and Taemin.