The 33rd Seoul Music Awards have finally unveiled the list of nominations with BTS' Jimin, Kim Tae-hyung, Jungkook, j-hope, ZEROBASEONE, and others. Organized by the South Korean media outlet Sports Seoul since 1990, the Seoul Music Awards recognizes the substantial and outstanding achievements of talented K-pop singers and artists all over the country.

The eligibility to be nominated for the 33rd Seoul Music Awards has been declared by Y Global Music which states that albums and songs released between January and December 2023 are eligible.

The Seoul Music Awards is slated to take place on January 2, 2023, at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok per the details provided by Y Global Music's official website.

Expand Tweet

Everything to know about the 33rd Seoul Music Awards

Expand Tweet

As the 33rd Seoul Music Awards will take place in January, the K-pop community is abuzz with the singers nominated for the below-given categories and how to vote for their favorite artists.

In this article, we will explore the list of nominees, and how to vote and get tickets for the upcoming event.

Nominees, how to vote, and where to get tickets

While Kim Tae-hyung has been nominated for four categories including, Main Award (BONSANG), Popularity Award, and Korean, other members of the group, Jungkook, Jimin, and J-hope have also ruled the nomination charts. Even the rookie group ZEROBASEONE has secured nominations for the 33rd Seoul Music Awards.

Check out the list of nominations for the 33rd Seoul Music Awards as provided on the official site of SMA:

Main Prize for Seoul Music Awards

Yeongtak for FORM BTOB for Wind and Wish Kang Daniel for REALIZE ZEROBASEONE for YOUTH IN THE SHADE Lee Chan-won for ONE NCT DREAM for ISTJ NCT 127 for Fact Check Stray Kids for 5-STAR rise for Talk Saxy NMIX for A Midsummer NMIXX's Dream Jimin for FACE Kim Tae-hyung / V for Layover Jungkook for Golden Young Woong-lim for Do or Die Jisoo for ME (G) I-dle for I feel Seventeen for Seventeenth Heaven The Boyz for PHANTASY: Pt.1 Christmas in August Enhypen for Dark Blood LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN Bam Bam for Sour & Sweet ATEEZ for THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW Kai for Rover Kim Ho-jung for Myeonggok Factory Episode 8 ITZY for Yes TWICE for READY TO BE STAY C for TEENFRESH j-hope for JACK IN THE BOX NCT Do Jae-jung for PERFUME Sunmi for Stranger Get Up for NewJeans EXO for EXIST MONSTA X for Reason Chae Yeon-lee for The Move: Street Yena Choi for HATE XX Jihyo for ZONE AKMU for Love Lee aespa for DRAMA BSS for Second Wind IVE for I'Ve Taeyong for Shalala H1-KEY for Seoul Dreaming Jeon Somi for Game Plan D.O. for Expectation FIFTY FIFTY for The Beginning: Cupid TXT for Chapter of the name: Freefall Shownu and Hyunwon for The Unseen ONF for Love Effect NCT for Golden Age Kepler for Magic Hour U-Know Yunho for Reality Show Key for Good & Great Shiny for Hard Taeyang for Down to Earth Treasure for REBOOT

Rookie for Seoul Music Awards

Plave for Asterum: The hope of things to come ZEROBASEONE for YOUTH IN THE SHADE RIIZE for Talk Saxy The Wind for Ready: Summer Vacation Boy Next Door for Why EVNNE for Target: ME n.SSign for BIRTH OF COSMO KISS OF LIFE for Kiss of Life Fantasy Boys for New Tomorrow 8TURN for UNCHARTED DRIFT TIOT for Frame the Blueprint: Prelude to Possibilities Pow for Favorite EL7Z UP for 7+UP YOUNG POSSE for Macaroni Cheese Jang Ye-eun for The Beginning Xikers for How to Play

Korean for Seoul Music Awards

Yeongtak for FORM Kepler for Magic Hour Kim Tae-hyung/V for Layover Jimin for FACE ZEROBASEONE for YOUTH IN THE SHADE RIIZE for Talk Saxy JIHYO for ZONE Jungkook for GOLDEN NEWJEANS For Get Up Bam Bam for Sweet & Sour j-hope for the JACK IN THE BOX EXO's D.O. for Expectation 5-Star for Stray Kids BTOB for Wind and Wish TWICE for READY TO BE NCT 127 for Fact Check MONSTA X for REASON TXT for Chapter of the name: FREEFALL Shownu and Hyungwon for THE UNSEEN ONF for LOVE EFFECT ATEEZ for THE WORLD EP2. OUTLAW (G)I-DLE for I feel Taeyong for SHALALA NMIX for A Midsummer NMIXX's Dream The Boyz for PHANTASY: PT.1 Christmas in August SEVENTEEN for Seventeenth Heaven NCT for Golden Age Kang Daniel for Realize Kai for Rover AKMU for Love Lee U-know Yunho for Reality Show H1-KEY for Seoul Dreaming NCT' Do Jae-jung for PERFUME Key for Good & Great aespa for Drama Sunmi for Stranger Jisoo for ME Jeon Somi for Game Plan Chaeyeon Lee for The Move: Street Stay C for TEENFRESH SHINhee for Hard NCT DREAM for ISTJ EXO FOR EXIST LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN BSS for SECOND WIND ITZY for Kill My Doubt Taeyang for Down to Earth Treasure for Reboot IVE for I'VE Yena Choi for HATE XX FIFTY FIFTY for The Beginning: Cupid Enhypen for Dark Blood

Trot Award for Seoul Music Awards

Lee Chan-won for ONE Kim Ho-jung for Myeonggok Factory Episode 8 Park Seo-jin for Spring Dream Yeongtak for FORM Jeong Dong-won for Collection of Props Vol. 1 Lim Young-woong for Do or Die Jinseong for Let's sell that Song Ga-in for The Texture is right Ha Noon-ah for Dawn (SIX STORIES) Namjin Hyeonsuk for Love is sweet Minho Jang for Life Diary Tae Jin-ah for I will go with you

Ballad Award for Seoul Music Awards

Young K for Letter with Notes Park Jae-jung for Alone Miyeon's (G)I-DLE) for Lover OST Sung Si-kyung for Siot The Cross for Don't cry Heogak for Ofcourse Roy Kim Zie for It Just Happened that way Choi Yuri for Travel Casey Lim Han-byeon Tophyeon Woody for Like flowers bloooming in the desert Dk for Heart

OST Award for Seoul Music Awards

Seunghwan Jeong for King The Land Baek Hyeon for Romantic Doctor Teacher 3 Hayoung Lim for Lovely Liar ITZY for Strong Girl Nam Soon Kim Min-seok for Drunken Confession Miyeon for My Dearest Melomance for The Good Bad Mom Cravity for The Uncanny Counter 2 Donghyun Seo for Iduna Jaehyun Lim for My Dearest Rossi for Doctor Cha Ha Hyun-woo for The Perfect Stranger Ha Hyun-woo for Rookie 2 Yeji Kim for Delightfully Deceitful Colde for See You In My 19th Life Jeon Woong for The First Responders 2 Hip for Behind Your Touch

Popularity for Seoul Music Awards

Yeongtak for FORM BTOB for Wind and Wish Kang Daniel for REALIZE ZEROBASEONE for YOUTH IN THE SHADE Lee Chan-won for ONE NCT DREAM for ISTJ NCT 127 for Fact Check Stray Kids for 5-STAR rise for Talk Saxy NMIX for A Midsummer NMIXX's Dream Jimin for FACE Kim Tae-hyung / V for Layover Jungkook for Golden Young Woong-lim for Do or Die Jisoo for ME (G) I-dle for I feel Seventeen for Seventeenth Heaven The Boyz for PHANTASY: Pt.1 Christmas in August Enhypen for Dark Blood LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN Bam Bam for Sour & Sweet ATEEZ for THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW Kai for Rover Kim Ho-jung for Myeonggok Factory Episode 8 ITZY for Yes TWICE for READY TO BE STAY C for TEENFRESH j-hope for JACK IN THE BOX NCT Do Jae-jung for PERFUME Sunmi for Stranger NewJeans for Get Up EXO for EXIST MONSTA X for Reason Chae Yeon-lee for The Move: Street Yena Choi for HATE XX Jihyo for ZONE AKMU for Love Lee aespa for DRAMA BSS for Second Wind IVE for I'Ve Taeyong for Shalala H1-KEY for Seoul Dreaming Jeon Somi for Game Plan D.O. for Expectation FIFTY FIFTY for The Beginning for Cupid TXT for Chapter of the name: Freefall Shownu and Hyunwon for The Unseen ONF for Love Effect NCT for Golden Age Kepler for Magic Hour U-Know Yunho for Reality Show Key for Good & Great Shiny for Hard Taeyang for Down to Earth Treasure for REBOOT

How to vote?

Expand Tweet

The winners for the 33rd Seoul Music Awards will selected by calculating 25% worldwide mobile voting, 50% professional judges, and organizing committee in two sets of screening and 25% sales of their released albums and songs released between January and December 23. The voting period for the Seoul Music Awards begins from November 5, 2023, to November 24, 2023.

Fans can vote for their desired artists and make the winner of the specific categories in the following steps at the Seoul Music Awards:

Firstly, Sign up at K-pop Seoul, either on an application available for Android users or using the official website. Secondly, the fans can create an account using Line, Kakao, or Email. Thirdly, fans can collect boosters that will be used as votes by doing missions available on the application or website or by watching advertisements. Fans can also collect boosters by tapping on the Store icon and completing the offers available to collect boosters. Lastly, after securing a minimum of 10 boosters fans can finally cast votes for the specific category they want to. It is worth noting that 150 boosters are equal to one vote.

How to get tickets for the 33rd Seoul Music Awards

The tickets for the 33rd Seoul Music Awards can be purchased at Y Global Music's official website at the price of 6800/6400/ and 5800 THB, and at Ticketmelon's official website, they can be purchased at price of 4800/4500/3800/2800/1800 THB.

The sale of tickets will begin on October 29, 2023, and fans can purchase the same from the aforementioned websites to attend the Seoul Music Awards.

The K-pop community is currently engaged in voting for their favorite artists so that they can take home the awards they have been nominated for at the Seoul Music Awards 2023.