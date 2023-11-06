SK POP
  BTS' Jimin, Kim Tae- hyung, ZEROBASEONE and more lead the 33rd Seoul Music Awards: Complete nomination list, how to vote & all you need to know

BTS’ Jimin, Kim Tae- hyung, ZEROBASEONE and more lead the 33rd Seoul Music Awards: Complete nomination list, how to vote & all you need to know

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Nov 06, 2023 19:45 GMT
Featuring Jimin and Kim Tae-hyung k(Image via Bighit Entertainment and Y Global Music)
Featuring Jimin and Kim Tae-hyung k(Image via Bighit Entertainment and Y Global Music)

The 33rd Seoul Music Awards have finally unveiled the list of nominations with BTS' Jimin, Kim Tae-hyung, Jungkook, j-hope, ZEROBASEONE, and others. Organized by the South Korean media outlet Sports Seoul since 1990, the Seoul Music Awards recognizes the substantial and outstanding achievements of talented K-pop singers and artists all over the country.

The eligibility to be nominated for the 33rd Seoul Music Awards has been declared by Y Global Music which states that albums and songs released between January and December 2023 are eligible.

The Seoul Music Awards is slated to take place on January 2, 2023, at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok per the details provided by Y Global Music's official website.

Everything to know about the 33rd Seoul Music Awards

As the 33rd Seoul Music Awards will take place in January, the K-pop community is abuzz with the singers nominated for the below-given categories and how to vote for their favorite artists.

In this article, we will explore the list of nominees, and how to vote and get tickets for the upcoming event.

Nominees, how to vote, and where to get tickets

While Kim Tae-hyung has been nominated for four categories including, Main Award (BONSANG), Popularity Award, and Korean, other members of the group, Jungkook, Jimin, and J-hope have also ruled the nomination charts. Even the rookie group ZEROBASEONE has secured nominations for the 33rd Seoul Music Awards.

Check out the list of nominations for the 33rd Seoul Music Awards as provided on the official site of SMA:

Main Prize for Seoul Music Awards

  1. Yeongtak for FORM
  2. BTOB for Wind and Wish
  3. Kang Daniel for REALIZE
  4. ZEROBASEONE for YOUTH IN THE SHADE
  5. Lee Chan-won for ONE
  6. NCT DREAM for ISTJ
  7. NCT 127 for Fact Check
  8. Stray Kids for 5-STAR
  9. rise for Talk Saxy
  10. NMIX for A Midsummer NMIXX's Dream
  11. Jimin for FACE
  12. Kim Tae-hyung / V for Layover
  13. Jungkook for Golden
  14. Young Woong-lim for Do or Die
  15. Jisoo for ME
  16. (G) I-dle for I feel
  17. Seventeen for Seventeenth Heaven
  18. The Boyz for PHANTASY: Pt.1 Christmas in August
  19. Enhypen for Dark Blood
  20. LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN
  21. Bam Bam for Sour & Sweet
  22. ATEEZ for THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW
  23. Kai for Rover
  24. Kim Ho-jung for Myeonggok Factory Episode 8
  25. ITZY for Yes
  26. TWICE for READY TO BE
  27. STAY C for TEENFRESH
  28. j-hope for JACK IN THE BOX
  29. NCT Do Jae-jung for PERFUME
  30. Sunmi for Stranger
  31. Get Up for NewJeans
  32. EXO for EXIST
  33. MONSTA X for Reason
  34. Chae Yeon-lee for The Move: Street
  35. Yena Choi for HATE XX
  36. Jihyo for ZONE
  37. AKMU for Love Lee
  38. aespa for DRAMA
  39. BSS for Second Wind
  40. IVE for I'Ve
  41. Taeyong for Shalala
  42. H1-KEY for Seoul Dreaming
  43. Jeon Somi for Game Plan
  44. D.O. for Expectation
  45. FIFTY FIFTY for The Beginning: Cupid
  46. TXT for Chapter of the name: Freefall
  47. Shownu and Hyunwon for The Unseen
  48. ONF for Love Effect
  49. NCT for Golden Age
  50. Kepler for Magic Hour
  51. U-Know Yunho for Reality Show
  52. Key for Good & Great
  53. Shiny for Hard
  54. Taeyang for Down to Earth
  55. Treasure for REBOOT

Rookie for Seoul Music Awards

  1. Plave for Asterum: The hope of things to come
  2. ZEROBASEONE for YOUTH IN THE SHADE
  3. RIIZE for Talk Saxy
  4. The Wind for Ready: Summer Vacation
  5. Boy Next Door for Why
  6. EVNNE for Target: ME
  7. n.SSign for BIRTH OF COSMO
  8. KISS OF LIFE for Kiss of Life
  9. Fantasy Boys for New Tomorrow
  10. 8TURN for UNCHARTED DRIFT
  11. TIOT for Frame the Blueprint: Prelude to Possibilities
  12. Pow for Favorite
  13. EL7Z UP for 7+UP
  14. YOUNG POSSE for Macaroni Cheese
  15. Jang Ye-eun for The Beginning
  16. Xikers for How to Play

Korean for Seoul Music Awards

  1. Yeongtak for FORM
  2. Kepler for Magic Hour
  3. Kim Tae-hyung/V for Layover
  4. Jimin for FACE
  5. ZEROBASEONE for YOUTH IN THE SHADE
  6. RIIZE for Talk Saxy
  7. JIHYO for ZONE
  8. Jungkook for GOLDEN
  9. NEWJEANS For Get Up
  10. Bam Bam for Sweet & Sour
  11. j-hope for the JACK IN THE BOX
  12. EXO's D.O. for Expectation
  13. 5-Star for Stray Kids
  14. BTOB for Wind and Wish
  15. TWICE for READY TO BE
  16. NCT 127 for Fact Check
  17. MONSTA X for REASON
  18. TXT for Chapter of the name: FREEFALL
  19. Shownu and Hyungwon for THE UNSEEN
  20. ONF for LOVE EFFECT
  21. ATEEZ for THE WORLD EP2. OUTLAW
  22. (G)I-DLE for I feel
  23. Taeyong for SHALALA
  24. NMIX for A Midsummer NMIXX's Dream
  25. The Boyz for PHANTASY: PT.1 Christmas in August
  26. SEVENTEEN for Seventeenth Heaven
  27. NCT for Golden Age
  28. Kang Daniel for Realize
  29. Kai for Rover
  30. AKMU for Love Lee
  31. U-know Yunho for Reality Show
  32. H1-KEY for Seoul Dreaming
  33. NCT' Do Jae-jung for PERFUME
  34. Key for Good & Great
  35. aespa for Drama
  36. Sunmi for Stranger
  37. Jisoo for ME
  38. Jeon Somi for Game Plan
  39. Chaeyeon Lee for The Move: Street
  40. Stay C for TEENFRESH
  41. SHINhee for Hard
  42. NCT DREAM for ISTJ
  43. EXO FOR EXIST
  44. LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN
  45. BSS for SECOND WIND
  46. ITZY for Kill My Doubt
  47. Taeyang for Down to Earth
  48. Treasure for Reboot
  49. IVE for I'VE
  50. Yena Choi for HATE XX
  51. FIFTY FIFTY for The Beginning: Cupid
  52. Enhypen for Dark Blood

Trot Award for Seoul Music Awards

  1. Lee Chan-won for ONE
  2. Kim Ho-jung for Myeonggok Factory Episode 8
  3. Park Seo-jin for Spring Dream
  4. Yeongtak for FORM
  5. Jeong Dong-won for Collection of Props Vol. 1
  6. Lim Young-woong for Do or Die
  7. Jinseong for Let's sell that
  8. Song Ga-in for The Texture is right
  9. Ha Noon-ah for Dawn (SIX STORIES)
  10. Namjin
  11. Hyeonsuk for Love is sweet
  12. Minho Jang for Life Diary
  13. Tae Jin-ah for I will go with you

Ballad Award for Seoul Music Awards

  1. Young K for Letter with Notes
  2. Park Jae-jung for Alone
  3. Miyeon's (G)I-DLE) for Lover OST
  4. Sung Si-kyung for Siot
  5. The Cross for Don't cry
  6. Heogak for Ofcourse
  7. Roy Kim
  8. Zie for It Just Happened that way
  9. Choi Yuri for Travel
  10. Casey
  11. Lim Han-byeon
  12. Tophyeon
  13. Woody for Like flowers bloooming in the desert
  14. Dk for Heart

OST Award for Seoul Music Awards

  1. Seunghwan Jeong for King The Land
  2. Baek Hyeon for Romantic Doctor Teacher 3
  3. Hayoung Lim for Lovely Liar
  4. ITZY for Strong Girl Nam Soon
  5. Kim Min-seok for Drunken Confession
  6. Miyeon for My Dearest
  7. Melomance for The Good Bad Mom
  8. Cravity for The Uncanny Counter 2
  9. Donghyun Seo for Iduna
  10. Jaehyun Lim for My Dearest
  11. Rossi for Doctor Cha
  12. Ha Hyun-woo for The Perfect Stranger
  13. Ha Hyun-woo for Rookie 2
  14. Yeji Kim for Delightfully Deceitful
  15. Colde for See You In My 19th Life
  16. Jeon Woong for The First Responders 2
  17. Hip for Behind Your Touch

Popularity for Seoul Music Awards

  1. Yeongtak for FORM
  2. BTOB for Wind and Wish
  3. Kang Daniel for REALIZE
  4. ZEROBASEONE for YOUTH IN THE SHADE
  5. Lee Chan-won for ONE
  6. NCT DREAM for ISTJ
  7. NCT 127 for Fact Check
  8. Stray Kids for 5-STAR
  9. rise for Talk Saxy
  10. NMIX for A Midsummer NMIXX's Dream
  11. Jimin for FACE
  12. Kim Tae-hyung / V for Layover
  13. Jungkook for Golden
  14. Young Woong-lim for Do or Die
  15. Jisoo for ME
  16. (G) I-dle for I feel
  17. Seventeen for Seventeenth Heaven
  18. The Boyz for PHANTASY: Pt.1 Christmas in August
  19. Enhypen for Dark Blood
  20. LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN
  21. Bam Bam for Sour & Sweet
  22. ATEEZ for THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW
  23. Kai for Rover
  24. Kim Ho-jung for Myeonggok Factory Episode 8
  25. ITZY for Yes
  26. TWICE for READY TO BE
  27. STAY C for TEENFRESH
  28. j-hope for JACK IN THE BOX
  29. NCT Do Jae-jung for PERFUME
  30. Sunmi for Stranger
  31. NewJeans for Get Up
  32. EXO for EXIST
  33. MONSTA X for Reason
  34. Chae Yeon-lee for The Move: Street
  35. Yena Choi for HATE XX
  36. Jihyo for ZONE
  37. AKMU for Love Lee
  38. aespa for DRAMA
  39. BSS for Second Wind
  40. IVE for I'Ve
  41. Taeyong for Shalala
  42. H1-KEY for Seoul Dreaming
  43. Jeon Somi for Game Plan
  44. D.O. for Expectation
  45. FIFTY FIFTY for The Beginning for Cupid
  46. TXT for Chapter of the name: Freefall
  47. Shownu and Hyunwon for The Unseen
  48. ONF for Love Effect
  49. NCT for Golden Age
  50. Kepler for Magic Hour
  51. U-Know Yunho for Reality Show
  52. Key for Good & Great
  53. Shiny for Hard
  54. Taeyang for Down to Earth
  55. Treasure for REBOOT

How to vote?

The winners for the 33rd Seoul Music Awards will selected by calculating 25% worldwide mobile voting, 50% professional judges, and organizing committee in two sets of screening and 25% sales of their released albums and songs released between January and December 23. The voting period for the Seoul Music Awards begins from November 5, 2023, to November 24, 2023.

Fans can vote for their desired artists and make the winner of the specific categories in the following steps at the Seoul Music Awards:

  1. Firstly, Sign up at K-pop Seoul, either on an application available for Android users or using the official website.
  2. Secondly, the fans can create an account using Line, Kakao, or Email.
  3. Thirdly, fans can collect boosters that will be used as votes by doing missions available on the application or website or by watching advertisements. Fans can also collect boosters by tapping on the Store icon and completing the offers available to collect boosters.
  4. Lastly, after securing a minimum of 10 boosters fans can finally cast votes for the specific category they want to. It is worth noting that 150 boosters are equal to one vote.

How to get tickets for the 33rd Seoul Music Awards

The tickets for the 33rd Seoul Music Awards can be purchased at Y Global Music's official website at the price of 6800/6400/ and 5800 THB, and at Ticketmelon's official website, they can be purchased at price of 4800/4500/3800/2800/1800 THB.

The sale of tickets will begin on October 29, 2023, and fans can purchase the same from the aforementioned websites to attend the Seoul Music Awards.

The K-pop community is currently engaged in voting for their favorite artists so that they can take home the awards they have been nominated for at the Seoul Music Awards 2023.

