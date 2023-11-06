"The world turned into a jiminland": The Like Crazy singer's Dior Spring 2024 campaign sends fans into a frenzy

On November 5, 2023, a series of videos of BTS Jimin went viral on social media featuring him in his latest promotional advertisements for the Dior Spring 2024 campaign making the world seem like it belonged to the one and only Like Crazy singer.

The French multinational luxury brand Dior recently appointed the singer as their latest global ambassador. Since then, there has been a dramatic increase in their sales and social media engagement.

As the campaign has officially begun, fans could not resist sharing the videos of the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer's billboards, displays, and other advertisements on social media, which are going viral. The singer's fans can't stop referring to the world as Jiminland.

"THE POWER HE HOLDS": Fans are proud of the Jimin's influence worldwide

It should be noted that the idol is the global ambassador for well-known brands, including Dior, and Tiffany and has been creating a positive impact on these brands. According to a PJM user on X, the French luxury brand Dior secured the No.1 position as the most popular brand online for the first time in 2023 and has witnessed a 48% surge in website traffic since the appointment of the Like Crazy singer.

Moreover, since the beginning of the Dior Spring 2024 campaign, fans have spotted over fifty locations worldwide where they have seen the idol featured in malls, fashion stores, billboards, and displays, all dressed head-to-toe in the brand's outfits.

These locations include Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Thailand, China, Japan, California, Paris, Seoul, Australia and other countries.

Fans from all over the world are taking pictures in front of the idol's advertisements for the brand, showcasing their excitement and pride. They now believe that the massive launch of the Spring 2024 campaign is proof of what the singer means to the brand, referring to him as the face of it.

According to Luxury Magazine Luxe Digital, Dior and Tiffany have been crowned as the most popular, talked and sought-after luxury fashion and jewellery brands online, securing the No.1 and No.8 rankings, respectively. This heightened popularity is due to the Like Crazy singer's worldwide influence, which has made these brands more widely known.

Check out how fans are reacting as they witness these countries turning into Jiminland with the latest Spring Dior 2024 campaign:

Meanwhile, in January 2023, a South Korean media outlet reported that the stock price of Dior reached an all-time high due to Jimin's appointment as the global ambassador.

This was translated by PJM Data on social media:

"Foreign media analysis showed that the stock price of global luxury brand Dior soared after Jimin, a member of BTS, was selected as a global ambassador"

"Dior unveiled Jimin as a new Global Ambassador, and as a result the Like Crazy singer was appointed as the first Asian male Dior Global Brand Ambassador, a milestone with great congratulations from fans, and Dior seems to have gained maximum value in terms of business"

The outlet further revealed how social media posts have also witnessed massive surge in engagement:

"Every social media post about Dior's new brand ambassador have climbed to the top of the list of their (Dior's) most popular posts on Twitter and Instagram.This is impressive, but it's not that surprising considering Jimin's global reputation."

The singer has recently released his solo documentary Production Diary and is exclusively available on Weverse.