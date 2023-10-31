Recently, BTS' Jimin has been receiving praise on social media from non-K-pop fans for his released songs, Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt.2, after a user posted about them on social media, and the particular post went viral.

On October 24, 2023, the user @Kep1slay posted in a thread about the best 2023 K-pop songs by Jimin, featuring Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt.2, along with songs from other idol groups like Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, and more.

However, within the thread, Jimin's Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt.2 garnered the most attention, with Like Crazy amassing 7.7 million views, 29.5 likes, and over 9000 quotes, while Set Me Free Pt.2 received 1.3 million views, over 8000 likes, and 5000 quotes.

Compared to other K-pop videos posted in the thread, only the Promise singer's songs achieved these impressive numbers of views, likes, and quotes, while the other videos had significantly fewer.

Soon, even non-K-pop fans began to praise the songs, calling Like Crazy the best song they had ever heard in their life, which eventually opened the door to K-pop for them.

"BEST kpop solo song ever created": Non-K-pop fans can't stop praising Jimin

Jimin released his debut solo album, FACE, in March 2023, comprising six tracks. Among them, Set Me Free Pt.2 served as the pre-release track, while Like Crazy is the album's main track. Like Crazy's achievement made him the first-ever K-pop soloist to claim the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts.

As clips of Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt.2 from the user's thread went viral among non-K-pop music listeners, they couldn't resist listening to these songs. Some mentioned they had never heard a K-pop song before but found these tracks so compelling that they were drawn into the genre. They even claimed that they weren't exaggerating when they said these were the best K-pop songs ever created.

Moreover, some non-K-pop fans researched and discovered that Like Crazy was sung by none other than K-pop sensation Jimin from BTS. They couldn't stop gushing about his vocals and visuals, emphasizing that he not only possesses exceptional vocal skills but also captivating visuals. They credited Jimin for introducing them to K-pop music.

One fan even commented:

"Is he a K-pop soloist? I don't even listen to K-pop, but I don't care; he nailed this, and now I have to check him out."

Soon, other fans joined the conversation, introducing the singer and his other songs to the user, and the discussions continued.

Many fans of the BTS singer insisted that no matter what the idol does, he cannot be ignored. They believe his songs and personality have an aura that compels people to discuss him and listen to his music.

Fans also stated that the idol's songs will always endear him to many non-K-pop and anime fans, which is commendable according to K-pop enthusiasts.

In other news, Jimin recently appeared on Suga's talk show, Suchwita, where he entertained fans with Taemin, enlightening the evening.

Additionally, the BTS member released his solo documentary, Production Diary, exclusively available on the South Korean social media platform Weverse and hosted Special Talk with fans.