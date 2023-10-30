"He is looking so hot":' Fans go berserk as BTS'Jimin unveils his blonde hair at his Special Talk show

On October 30, 2023, BTS' Jimin held his offline Special Talk event with fans who received invitations through a raffle conducted on the South Korean social media platform, Weverse. During this event, he officially revealed his blonde hair for the first time, sending fans into a frenzy.

Jimin conducted the Special Talk with the lucky fans who had purchased his latest solo documentary, Production Diary, and participated in the raffle event. Production Diary is the first-ever solo documentary of Like Crazy, exclusively available on Weverse, where the idol provided a glimpse of the production process and behind-the-scenes of his debut album, FACE, which was released in March.

As fans saw Jimin's blonde hair, they couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to express their admiration, calling him hot and showering him with other compliments.

"THE PRETTIEST": Fans can't stop complimenting Jimin for his latest hairstyle

In the Special Talk with Jimin, fans attending the event were wearing his purple-colored "WITH YOU" hoodie merchandise, showcasing the importance of the idol in their lives. Meanwhile, they were also asked to rewrite the first verse of Jimin's touching song Letter/Dear.ARMY on a sheet, which was later placed on the stage where he conducted the meeting.

As the idol entered the theater where the Special Talk was held, he waved at fans and shook hands with them. He revealed his new blonde look, wearing a Saint Michael's crew neck knit green sweater, which sent fans into a frenzy with his updated appearance. Fans couldn't stop screaming his name and taking pictures of him.

Soon, videos and pictures from the Special Talk went viral on social media, and fans couldn't stop swooning over the idol, stating that he looked pretty. Fans also complimented him for painting his nails.

Check out how fans are reacting to the idol's latest blonde hair look on social media, which he revealed during the Special Talk following the release of his documentary, Production Diary.

He also responded to many questions from the fans, among which he replied about how he felt about being nominated at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards:

"I spoke with the PD in the morning. It was a nominee for the top-selling song. Just being a nominee... thank you so much!"

Meanwhile, Kim Tae-hyung also made an unexpected appearance at the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer's Special Talk, which was broadcast live. He left a series of comments, indicating that he also wanted to attend the talk and interact with fans.

The Set Me Free Pt.2 singer also mentioned Namjoon and imitated him regarding his habits. In the Production Diary documentary, Kim Namjoon would give his input, and Jimin mimicked his reactions, sending fans into laughter.

Needless to say, fans really loved how Jimin enjoyed his Special Talk with fans and how refreshed he looked at the event. Meanwhile, he also appeared as a surprise guest in the twentieth episode of Suchwita, where Suga invited Taemin to the talk show.

He has recently released his solo documentary, Production Diary, and it is available to stream exclusively on Weverse.