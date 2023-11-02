"Talent and real music always wins": Kim Tae-hyung crowned as the 4th most streamed Korean Act surpassing BLACKPINK’S record

On November 2, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung surpassed BLACKPINK's record of 233 million streams and became the 4th most streamed Korean act as of October 2023, with over 244 million streams.

Meanwhile, Jungkook, with over 512 million streams, BTS, with over 412 million streams, and NewJeans, with over 265 million streams, have been leading the charts worldwide. Now, Kim Tae-hyung has also joined the list by gaining a significant number of streams daily.

As the singer of Love Me Again was declared the 4th most streamed Korean act in October 2023, surpassing BLACKPINK's group record, Kim Tae-hyung's fans rejoiced and took to social media to heap praise on their idol for his talent and how his substantial music consistently dominates the music charts.

"AS IT SHOULD": Fans heap praise over Kim Tae-hyung's for his latest achievement

Released on September 8, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung introduced his debut album, Layover, including six tracks, Rainy Days, Love Me Again, Blue, For Us, Slow Dancing, and Slow Dancing Instrumental, to fans worldwide. It soon gained praise from fans for his R&B album, which comforted them with its relatable and captivating lyrics.

Since then, fans have been purchasing the songs on iTunes and streaming with all their might to propel the idol to the top positions of charts, including Billboard, Hanteo, and more. As their hard work finally turns into reality, Kim Tae-hyung has been crowned as the fourth most streamed Korean Act worldwide in October 2023, even surpassing BLACKPINK as a group. This showcases the power and influence Kim Tae-hyung holds with his music.

Apart from being the fourth most streamed act in October 2023, the idol's songs are setting other records, with Love Me Again becoming the longest-charting song on Billboard. According to information provided by the user Taeguide:

"Love Me Again ties 'Angel pt1' and 'Dreamers' as the 8th Longest Charting Songs by Kpop Soloists on Billboard Global 200 chart (9 weeks each)."

Meanwhile, as Kim Tae-hyung becomes one of the most streamed Korean Acts in October 2023, fans congratulate him for doing so and are determined to increase the number of streams to achieve one billion streams worldwide.

The idol has also been crowned as one of the "2023 Entertainment Industry Power People" by the South Korean media outlet Joynews24, with BTS topping the No. 1 position. The idol has been named as one of the influential personalities according to a survey conducted among industry workers from entertainment, broadcasting, film, reporting, and content production.

According to another South Korean media outlet, Star News, the idol has become the only K-Pop soloist to chart all of his songs on Billboard Global 200 and other charts. The outlet has stated,

"Kim Taehyung BTS V set a record as the Only Kpop soloist to have all songs of an album chart on Billboard Global 200 Excl US & Billboard Global 200 in the 4th week of October and charted multiple songs in Global 200 Top 100 for 10 consecutive weeks."

