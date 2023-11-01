"Close enough to speak informally with each other": Fans in awe as Bada Lee dishes how Kim Tae-hyung personally contacted her to meet

On November 1, 2023, a video featuring Bada Lee discussing her encounter with Kim Tae-hyung became a viral sensation on social media. The video was originally extracted from her interview on the 'Two O'clock Escape Cultwo Show' on SBS Power FM Radio.

Bada Lee has recently risen to fame in the K-pop industry, primarily due to her intricate and viral choreography for the Smoke Challenge. She also achieved a significant milestone by winning the Street Woman Fighter Season 2, with her crew, BEBE, claiming the prize money, diamonds, and the coveted winner's position.

In these viral clips, she not only shared the story of how she met BTS' Kim Tae-hyung but also mentioned that they have grown so close that they communicate informally. In South Korea, informal language is reserved for people who share a strong bond, as most interactions typically employ formal language for conversation initiation.

"They're so adorable": Fans can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung and Bada Lee's friendship

It's a well-known fact among K-pop fans that Bada Lee and Kim Tae-hyung have captured their hearts with their Smoke Dance Challenge. Many have stated that the pair nailed it. They have been seen having a great time together on multiple occasions, whether it's at the Noice Pop-Up event or going live on the South Korean social media platform Weverse just to dance the Smoke Dance Challenge. Fans have thoroughly enjoyed it.

During the aforementioned interview, Bada Lee revealed that Kim Tae-hyung had contacted her to dance together, as translated by the user Taeguide. She stated:

Taehyung contacted me first and said he would like us to dance together. We got together and had so much fun while dancing."

She also elaborated on how, along with her friend Gof, they created a group called '95z' with Kim Tae-hyung, dancing together to find happiness and relieve stress. As translated by user Taeguide, she explained:

"Together with my friend Gof, a hip-hop dancer, V and I, we created a close-knit group called '95z' that dances together joyfully and stress-free."

Furthermore, she explained the reason behind the name '95z' and stated how close they have become, as translated by user Taeguide:

"We named ourselves '95z' because we were all born in '95 and now we get along so well that we can speak informally with each other."

As fans read about her interactions with Kim Tae-hyung and how they became friends, they couldn't contain their excitement. They took to social media, expressing admiration for their friendship, which is evident in their ecstatic dancing together.

Check out how fans are reacting as Bada Lee dishes how the Love Me Again singer personally contacted her to meet:

Many fans are delighted that it was V who approached her first, mentioning that he isn't shy about such things, and that's one of the reasons everyone loves him.

Moreover, fans also congratulated Bada Lee and BEBE for winning the trophy and a $37,000 prize, along with diamond rings from Almonds, in the survival show Street Woman Fighter Season 2.

Needless to say, fans would love to see more such interactions between the pair in the future.