Everything you need to know about BEBE, Street Woman Fighter Season 2 winners: Members, ages & more

The team BEBE clinched the Street Woman Fighter season 2 championship on October 31, 2023. They secured a $37,000 prize and diamond rings from Almonds, ultimately emerging as the winners of the survival show.

The South Korean dance competition survival show, Street Woman Fighter season 2, was broadcast on Mnet. It featured eight participating teams, including BEBE, 1MILLION, Deep N Dap, Jam Republic, LadyBounce, Mannequeen, Tsubakill, and Wolf’Lo.

As one of the standout teams in Street Woman Fighter Bada Lee's BEBE claimed the trophy, leaving fans who supported them proud and astounded.

BEBE has seven members who stole fans' hearts with their choreography and smooth moves

The seven-member team BEBE includes Bada Lee, Kyma, Lusher, Tatter, Minah, Sowoen, and Cheche, which was created by Bada Lee in 2022. Bada Lee, the group's leader joined the survival show with her team, which has stolen the limelight with their smooth choreography and dance movements.

Bada Lee, recently went viral for her Smoke Dance challenge. The entire K-pop industry attempted to take up the challenge that became popular for its complex choreography and detailed steps that were created by the leader. It is worth noting that Bada Lee is also friends with the BTS member Kim Tae-hyung.

1) Bada Lee

The 28-year-old choreographer and dancer, Bada Lee, started her career after participating in the dance group CUPCAKES. She is currently associated with the JustJerk Academy, of which she was a former student, and serves as the SM Entertainment Performance Director. She is also a dance instructor at the Only Forward Studio in South Korea.

Before joining the survival show, she choreographed for several groups and idols, including 2NE1's CL, BLACKPINK's Lisa, aespa, NCT, WayV, Super M, and others.

2) Lusher

The 23-year-old member, Lusher, is the second oldest member of BEBE. She is the dance instructor and choreographer at the Only Forward Studio. Lusher has won the aforementioned survival show with Bada Lee.

She also worked as a backup dancer for many well-known K-pop idols and groups, including Highlight's Lee Gi-kwang, SHINee's Min-ho, NCT's Ten, Viviz, and others.

3) Kyma

The 22-year-old is one of the youngest members of the group and is a professional choreographer and dancer. Kyma has also worked as a dance instructor at the Only Forward Studio and is a member of the AlwAysHigH crew.

4) Tatter

At 22 years old, Tatter is one of the other youngest members of BEBE and is one of the most talent choreographers. She has been a backup dancer for several K-Pop idols, including Choi Yoo-jung, Kai, The Boyz, Got7's Jay B, and Highlight.

Just like Bada Lee, Kyma, and Lusher, she is also a dance instructor at Only Forward Studio.

5) Minah

The 20-year-old BEBE member Minah participated in Street Woman Fighter season 2 and won it. She is also serving as an instructor at OFD (Only Forward Studio).

Considered one of the most talented choreographers and dancers, she has a long list of achievements. Which includes working as a tour and backup dancer for groups like aespa, EXO's Kai, and NCT's Ten.

6) Cheche

One of the youngest members of the BEBE crew, Cheche is only 19 years old and has been a student of the group leader, Bada Lee. Cheche has participated in Show Me the Money 11, serving as a backup dancer for Lee Young-ji's live performance on the aforementioned show.

7) Sowoen

The youngest member of the group, Sowoen, is also 19 years old but a few months younger than Cheche. Like the latter, Sowoen is also Bada Lee's student and has participated in Show Me the Money 11. She also served as a backup dancer for the live performance of Witch by Lee Young-ji.

When the group won Street Woman Fighter season 2, they performed a 360-degree bow to show respect to their fans. In South Korea, the deeper the bow, the greater the respect conveyed to people.