aespa x Crocs stomp lined clog: Where to buy, price, and all you need to know 

K-pop fans are currently on the lookout for aespa's limited-edition Crocs. The Stomp lined clog pairs, perfect for winters, were made available by Crocs globally on October 3, 2023. This latest collaboration with the American footwear company is creating a buzz on social media for all the right reasons, as fans can't get enough of the design.

Purple/Pink in color with a blue design and blue fur, blended aesthetically with the aforementioned colors, the clogs radiate a dreamy vibe.

Previously, on September 30, the group teased fans with their latest collaboration with Crocs and posted pictures of themselves sporting the unique shoe styles. Subsequently, Crocs also posted about the clogs on their social media.

aespa's latest clog pairs are "designed to make you feel like you're walking amongst the clouds"

aespa's limited-edition Stomp lined clogs are available globally and are set to hit stores in select countries this week, as announced by Crocs. Fans can purchase this unique pair of shoes from the American footwear brand's official website, where it is retailing for $100.

Subsequently, fans can also choose to purchase them using Afterpay in four installments, thus having to pay $25 each time, without any interest.

As described by the American footwear company's website, the shoes offer an aesthetic appeal that can keep one comfortable:

"Step up and into a new reality with a collab that's a splash of both heaven and earth. The aespa x Crocs Stomp Lined Clog captures the celestial vibes of aespa's aesthetic, designed to make you feel like you're walking amongst the clouds."

Another special service provided by the brand is personalized Jibbitz charms designed by group members Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning themselves. The limited-edition five-pack of charms includes the group's logo, a white heart, a snowflake, a microphone, a blue heart.

A mystery Jibbitz pack consisting of ten charms is also available at the store. Fans can purchase it either with the shoes or separately, according to their preference.

On October 3, the footwear brand has also announced that they will be sending out photocards of the Better Things singers along with the shoes to those who purchase them.

Needless to say, there is a mad rush among fans, who are looking to cop a pair before they get sold out. While some are struggling to purchase them due to the "out of stock" crisis, resulting from the massive purchases, others are regretting not opting for personalized Jibbitzs available with the shoes.

Previously, the group collaborated with the American brand for a virtual concert on Roblox to commemorate Crocs' 20th anniversary on October 23, 2023.