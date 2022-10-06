"Y'all love to do this to female idols": Fans defend aespa’s Ningning after she's accused of rude behavior towards fans at Paris Fashion Week

MYs (aespa's fandom name) come to defend aespa’s Ningning after she was accused by netizens of her alleged rude behavior towards fans at Paris Fashion Week.

A Twitter user shared a video of Ningning, who is currently in Paris with her group for Givenchy's 2023 S/S Show at Paris Fashion Week.

In the video, aespa’s Ningning looks slightly uncomfortable with the number of fans surrounding her. This resulted in K-pop fans accusing her of being rude. However, MYs came out in her defense, stating that female idols are always accused of rude behavior when fans forget they are humans who can get agitated or anxious at different things.

🦋 @yizhuozone never thought a ray of sunshine like ningning would ever be accused of having 'an attitude' but yall love to do this to female idols never thought a ray of sunshine like ningning would ever be accused of having 'an attitude' but yall love to do this to female idols

aespa’s Ningning accused of throwing a tantrum by K-pop fans

In the video shared by a Twitter user, the singer was seen walking towards her car when fans gathered around her and started hooting and cheering her name. The singer looked uncomfortable with so many people around her and continued to walk towards her car without greeting her fans.

reii @shania_rei @yslsceline The most Rude 4th gen idol goes to Ningning 🫠 and did she just covered her ear after they called her name? LOL @yslsceline The most Rude 4th gen idol goes to Ningning 🫠 and did she just covered her ear after they called her name? LOL https://t.co/unl4aV1jSc

At one point, she even closed her ear with her free hand to avoid fans screaming her name. The gesture was misinterpreted as some netizens called her behavior arrogant and rude. They started accusing aespa’s Ningning of being an entitled star who lacks the etiquette to be thankful.

The same fans even pointed out that the idol should show humility and kindness as she is still young and has a long way to go in her career. According to some K-netizens, aespa’s Ningning could have at least smiled at fans who were waiting for her in the cold. Check out some of their reactions below:

AESPA PFW @sefph funny how it's only blinks talking about ningning having an "attitude" but french mys who were there the whole time were saying different things 🧐 funny how it's only blinks talking about ningning having an "attitude" but french mys who were there the whole time were saying different things 🧐

✩ @kuromistoney since ningning is "rude" and "hates her fans" i need all the french mys to come to the front and confirm or deny this information since ningning is "rude" and "hates her fans" i need all the french mys to come to the front and confirm or deny this information https://t.co/Z3cc3jN5uu

However, MYs soon came to Ningning’s defense, claiming naysayers cannot judge her entire attitude based on a 10-second clip alone. Some fans jumped on the bandwagon to state how everyone has bad days and that she might have been feeling anxious among so many people, or she might not have been feeling well with all the attention directed towards her at the moment.

ꕤ aeCOZY 🫧 @aespeciallyme I really hate seeing people be like “if I was ningning I would’ve…” guess what? You’re not her and you don’t now what she is going through! Y’all taking that video as her being rude rather than realizing if she wasn’t like this the other days maybe something is wrong with her… I really hate seeing people be like “if I was ningning I would’ve…” guess what? You’re not her and you don’t now what she is going through! Y’all taking that video as her being rude rather than realizing if she wasn’t like this the other days maybe something is wrong with her…

j 🦋 @saintzhuo so many videos of ningning showing her gratitude to her fans yet you've judged her entire personality with that 10 second video yall r so unserious so many videos of ningning showing her gratitude to her fans yet you've judged her entire personality with that 10 second video yall r so unserious

art @ArtusCollects Ningning doesn’t have an “attitude”. She just exudes charisma, something that your fave severely lacks. Ningning doesn’t have an “attitude”. She just exudes charisma, something that your fave severely lacks.

Fans also believe Ningning was probably touching her ear because it was hurting and not because she was avoiding fans.

lyza ♕ @itslyza22 @shania_rei @yslsceline im not her fan, but maybe she had some serious situation. let's not jump to any conclusions for a short clip. @shania_rei @yslsceline im not her fan, but maybe she had some serious situation. let's not jump to any conclusions for a short clip.

A few French MYs revealed aespa’s Ningning was very sweet and kind to them, obliging with their selfie requests and speaking to them kindly.

Due to visa issues, aespa's Ningning flew to Paris on October 1, a day after her other bandmates' arrived in the city.

For those unfamiliar with the international traveling protocols, Ningning is a Chinese national, and citizens from China are required to apply for a visa when visiting France. In contrast, Korean citizens can travel to France without a visa, which is how the rest of the aespa members arrived in Paris a day earlier than her.

K-pop fans were happy upon seeing the idol reunite with her members in Paris for Givenchy's 2023 S/S Show at Paris Fashion Week. They further demanded better accountability from SM Entertainment, stating their lack of responsibility in taking care of visa issues.

They will also hold an in-person fansign for their French MYs. Unfortunately, the details regarding the event are not yet known.

More on aespa’s Ningning

Undoubtedly, aespa's Ningning is one of the most beautiful K-pop idols of the fourth generation. Born on October 23, 2002, in the Chinese province of Heilongjiang, the talented singer's birthname is Ning Yizhuo. She debuted as the main vocalist of aespa on November 17, 2020, with the lead single Black Mamba.

She is currently at Paris Givenchy's 2023 S/S Show, serving as the official brand ambassador for the luxury brand. While there, aespa's Ningning recently became the talk of the town as fans continue praising her beautiful body proportions at Paris Fashion Week. From a low-cut silver dress to a black bralette with a black meshed top, she is proving that her fashion game is as versatile as her singing.

