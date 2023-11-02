“Celine really bagged a whole art”: BTS' V's new photos for the brand leave fans spellbound as they draw similarities to Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner

On November 2, 2023, Celine posted the latest update featuring BTS’ V by sharing a monochromatic picture of the idol from head to toe while wearing the brand's outfit. It caused fans to go into a frenzy over his latest look. The brand captioned the image as follows:

"CLASSIC CELINE WESTERN SHIRT WITH EMBROIDERY. CELINE METAL FRAME SUNGLASSES. @HEDISLIMANE PHOTOGRAPHY AND STYLING. PARIS. OCTOBER 2023."

The French luxury ready-to-wear brand Celine appointed Kim Tae-hyung as their global ambassador in March 2023. Since then, the brand has experienced high profits in its sales and increased engagement on its social media.

The latest update shared by the brand has fans swooning over V's most recent look. They took to social media to heap praise on the details of his new promotional post for Celine. One user even noticed that the idol bears a resemblance to Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner and tweeted about it.

Fans can't stop comparing BTS’ V’s latest Celine look to Alex Turner

In the latest post from Celine, Kim Tae-hyung looks stunning in a monochromatic picture, wearing the classic Celine Western shirt with embroidery on the shoulder part of the shirt.

The idol complemented his look with metal frame sunglasses and tight black pants, along with accessories including a necklace and belt.

As the French luxury brand posted BTS’ V's latest picture, fans couldn't get enough of it and began praising his appearance on social media. Even the Love Me Again singer shared the Celine post on his Instagram story, tagging the brand.

Meanwhile, fans started noticing that BTS’ V's latest picture bore a resemblance to Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner, considering the way he was dressed in all-black attire, his hairstyle, veins, and physique. All of these characteristics of the singer reminded them of Alex Turner.

Many fans initially mistook Kim Tae-hyung for Alex Turner but later realized he was none other than BTS' V.

For those unfamiliar, English singer and songwriter Alex Turner, aka Alexander David Turner, has been a part of the rock band Arctic Monkeys and has released a total of seven albums with the band.

Meanwhile, fans couldn't stop gushing about BTS’ V's hairstyle, veins, Celine outfit, and long legs in the latest picture. Even the Cartier Communications director liked Celine's Instagram post.

Check out how fans are reacting to BTS’ V's new photos for the brand as they draw similarities to Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner.

Needless to say, fans can't get enough of V's new look and have even stated on social media that he's the real face and the best ambassador for Celine. They believe that the previously inactive brand's account will gain more engagement thanks to Kim Tae-hyung's post.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the South Korean media outlet Newsis also reported on how BTS’ V's international and domestic activities have generated revenue for HYBE LABELS. Translated by user Taeguide:

"HYBE announces the highest revenue for a 3Q since its inception, thanks to the domestic and international activities of BTS V [...]. It's the first time in Korea that a solo artist has sold 2 million copies of an album in its first week of release."

"HYBE recorded revenue of 537.9 billion won, an operating profit of 72.7 billion won, and album revenue of 264.1 billion in the 3Q of this year, respectively. Sales rose by 21% year-on-year, and operating profit increased by 20%, marking the highest performance of 3Q since its inception."

Also, fans are eagerly waiting for more Celine promotional campaigns featuring Love Me Again singer.