"Congratulations kings for winning on hiatus": Fans rejoice as Kim Tae-hyung and BTS bags Seoul Music Awards

On November 3, 2023, Kim Tae-hyung and BTS bagged the Seoul Music Awards for the month of October, including the Fan Choice of the Year and the October World Trend Artist Award.

It should be noted that the group is currently on hiatus, and the group members are either engaged in their individual endeavors or have enlisted for their mandatory military service. After getting the news, fans were elated and took to social media describing how even on hiatus they were able to conquer domestic awards. Naturally, one user named @simrasayass took to X and tweeted:

"Congratulations kings for winning on Hiatus."

"Congratulations": Fans rejoice as Kim Tae-hyung and BTS for their latest feat

The Seoul Music Awards, which began in 1990, is currently organized by the South Korean media outlet Sports Seoul and is known for declaring winners in various categories on a monthly basis, including Fan Choice of the Year and the Monthly World Trend Artist Awards.

Kim Tae-hyung has been the winner of the Fan Choice of the Year award for seven consecutive months at the Seoul Music Awards, while BTS as a group also won the World Trend Artist Award last month. Overall, the Love Yourself singers are the most awarded artists at the Seoul Music Awards, with 26 awards to their name.

Fans are currently congratulating the group and Kim Tae-hyung for their latest milestones and celebrating them. They are also happy about the fact that the winner will be awarded with a physical trophy and donations will be given under their name.

Meanwhile, the Seoul Music Awards are also held on a yearly basis. This year's awards were held in January 2023 and hosted by Mijoo, Choi Min-ho, Kim Il-joong, and others.

In the 32nd Seoul Music Awards for this year, BTS won the BONSANG (the main award), and the Best Album Award went to their recently released album Proof. They also received the Idol+ Best Star Award at the SMA, and then BTS emerged as the group with multiple names.

Members of the group have been releasing their solo albums since the start of Chapter 2, where they are occupied with their individual activities. BTS plans to reconvene as a group in 2025 after all the members complete their mandatory military enlistment.

Jin, Suga, and J-Hope are currently enlisted for their mandatory military service. The maknaes of the group, including Jungkook, Jimin, and Kim Tae-hyung, have released their solo albums, including GOLDEN, FACE, and Layover. The group's leader Kim Namjoon has released INDIGO.