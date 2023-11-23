"Two giant super stars": Fans celebrate as BTS' Jungkook is set to collaborate with Justin Timberlake for 3D remix

On November 23, 2023, Bighit Entertainment announced that BTS' Jungkook is set to collaborate with Justin Timberlake for the remix of his second digital single 3D. Jungkook had previously released his second digital single 3D in September 2023, where he collaborated with Jack Harlow and also released a music video for the same.

Interestingly, in the music video for the original single, fans noted similarities between the golden maknae and the American singer from the 90s era. Thus, fans of the idol, aka ARMYs, took to social media to celebrate the union of these two superstars for the remix as the collaboration news broke. They are currently flooding the internet with posts expressing their excitement for the collab of the "two giant super stars"

Expand Tweet

ARMYs are excited for the upcoming collaboration of Jungkook with American singer

Expand Tweet

When Jungkook released his 3D music video, featuring Jack Harlow in September 2023, fans couldn't help but draw parallels between the golden maknae and Justin Timberlake. From the setting of the music video and Jungkook's vocals to the choreography and the aura he radiated, many fans were reminded of Justin Timberlake's Justified album and the 2000s era. They even affectionately dubbed him as the son of the American singer.

To everyone's surprise, Bighit Entertainment announced an upcoming collaboration between Jungkook and Justin Timberlake, releasing the following press release on the South Korean media platform, Weverse:

"Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We’d like to announce the release of the remix version of “3D,” a track included in Jung Kook’s solo album, “GOLDEN.” This remix enhances the 2000s vibe of the old school sound of the original version, infusing it with a retro charm."

Fans were over the moon and even stated that it might be the last release from the golden maknae as the agency has recently confirmed that he has begun the process of his mandatory military service. Thus, fans want to give their all to the singer's potential last release and are elated that the idol is finally collaborating with his biggest musical inspiration, Justin Timberlake.

The idol has previously confessed in one of the interviews about the American singer being one of his musical inspirations. Fans are therefore reacting to the BTS member's upcoming release of the 3D Remix with Justin Timberlake with much enthusiasm.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Moreover, at the end of their press release, Bighit Entertainment also requested fans' love and support for the upcoming remix and stated:

"We ask for your enthusiastic support for '3D - Justin Timberlake Remix,' which will showcase sounds with a different charm through the collaboration."

The golden maknae and Justin Timberlake's collaboration for the 3D remix is slated to be released on November 24, 2023.