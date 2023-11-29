"Rest in peace Mali": BTS' Jungkook's fans mourn the elephant's demise donated under the GOLDEN singer’ name to celebrate his 24th birthday

On November 28, BTS' Jungkook's fan page on X (formerly Twitter) @Daily_JKUpdate shared a piece of heartbreaking news with their followers: Mali, the 50-year-old elephant who resided in Manila Zoo, the Philippines, has passed away due to old age.

ARMYs might wonder what the relevance of this news is in BTS' Jungkook's context. On the Golden Maknae's 24th birthday, a couple of years ago, @Daily_JKUpdate donated food and an undisclosed amount of money to Manila Zoo for taking care of Mali.

However, on November 28, Tuesday, at 3:45 p.m. KST, it was revealed that Mali had tragically passed away due to old age. ARMYs are devastated to learn about Mali's death and have taken to X to share condolence messages.

"Rest in Peace, Mali," BTS' Jungkook's fans wrote on X as a tribute.

BTS' Jungkook's fans grieve the unfortunate demise of Mali, the elephant on X

Birthday projects are a unique initiative by an artist's fans to show love for their favorite celebrity. This includes making monetary donations to charities, NGOs, and organizations that either the artist believes in or simply doing a philanthropic deed in the artist's name.

BTS' Jungkook's fans had donated food and an undisclosed amount of money to Manila Zoo for the care and maintenance of Mali, a 47-year-old female elephant who was first brought to Manila Zoo, the Phillippines, from Sri Lanka in 1977 when she was just 3 years old. She was a gift from Sri Lanka to the Phillippines.

The GOLDEN singer's fandom has collectively made donations for Mali's well-being in 2020 as part of his 24th birthday celebrations under the Golden Alliance PH, the local fan club of BTS' Jungkook.

In fact, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso thanked the Standing Next To You crooner's fans for their kindness and generosity to the overall welfare and well-being of endangered species like elephants, particularly Mali, who was like a national treasure to the Filipinos and Filipino ARMYs and has lived in their country for over four decades.

Hence, it is quite natural that the maknae's fans are grieving Mali's death and have taken to X to share their sincere, heartfelt condolences.

Not just BTS' Jungkook's fans, but animal rights activists and Filipinos in general have taken to X to mourn Mali's tragic death. Mali, who was also termed the World's "Saddest" elephant by the BBC and was the star attraction of Manila Zoo and was adored by the citizens of the country, died due to old age and health-related issues.

ARMYs are aware that BTS' Jungkook is an animal lover and is a proud parent to his Doberman Bam, and they hope he joins legions of Filipino ARMYs in mourning Mali's unfortunate death.

BTS' Jungkook ranks at number four on Spotify Wrapped’s 2023 List of Most-Streamed Songs

The Dreamers singer continues his dream run by making it to the top 4 of the list of the most-streamed songs on Spotify's Wrapped 2023 List. On November 29, streaming giant Spotify published its year-end Wrapped report for 2023, disclosing its collective global streaming stats for the entire year.

His Billboard-topping summer single SEVEN was the fourth most streamed song on Spotify, making Bangtan's Maknae the only Asian artist on the list. The other songs ranked above are Miley Cyrus’ Flowers, SZA’s Kill Bill, and Harry Styles’ As It Was.

Notably, the Golden Maknae also won "Best Dance Performance Male Solo" and "Best Collaboration" for SEVEN at the recently concluded 2023 MAMA Awards held in Tokyo, making him the most-awarded Korean soloist of the night with two awards.

On November 28, Bangtan's maknae returned from Japan with Jimin in tow and plans to wrap up his pending work commitments before his military enlistment. For those unversed, on November 28, Korean media outlet STARNEWS reported that RM and V will be enlisting in the military on December 11 and BTS' Jungkook and Jimin will enlist the following day on December 12.

In response to the news reports, BIG HIT MUSIC revealed they cannot confirm the news and more details will be provided in a separate notice.