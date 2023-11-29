"They are overworking him": BTS fans furious as Jungkook limps his way through the airport crowd amidst his busy schedule ahead of enlistment

On November 28, BTS' Jungkook and Jimin returned to Korea from Japan after wrapping their work schedules in the neighboring country. Unsurprisingly, they were greeted by large crowds, fans, and the media at Korea's Incheon airport. However, despite the adequate security surrounding Jikook (Jungkook and Jimin), fans crowded the two BTS members at the airport.

As their airport videos went viral, ARMYs noticed that Bangtan's maknae was walking oddly, almost limping as they approached the exit. The footage of Bangtan maknae's odd skip walk sparked significant concern among fans.

Fans are heartbroken to see Jungkook limp at the airport and furious with his management, BIG HIT MUSIC, for assigning him a grueling work schedule ahead of his military enlistment. "Please take care, Jungkook" and "They are overworking him" were some of the common concerns of ARMYs on X (formerly Twitter).

Jungkook's fans demand his health be made a priority as maknae was spotted limping at the airport

Jungkook has had a fantastic run as a soloist in 2023. He made his official debut as a soloist with the Billboard-topping hit single SEVEN, released on July 14, featuring American rapper Latto and Han So-hee. This was followed by the foot-tapping single 3D in collaboration with Jack Harlow on September 29 and his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3.

Jungkook has been particularly busy in the latter half of 2023 with promotional activities, stage performances, and releasing various content for fans and hasn't had the chance to take a well-deserved break for himself. ARMYs believe now that the Euphoria singer must enlist in the military in the next two weeks, BIG HIT MUSIC has off-loaded a packed, hectic, and grueling schedule for the maknae.

According to Jungkook's fan club on X @JJK_TIMES, the Standing Next To You singer has been nursing a knee injury for a while now and was heard saying, "My knee hurts" at M Countdown on November 15.

ARMYs were heartbroken to see the Dreamers singer limping across the airport and believe he has been pushing himself beyond his limit for fans' sake and working hard to wrap his work commitments before military enlistment. Fans think he has been nursing a knee injury for quite some time now, which may have been aggravated.

ARMYs hope the Golden Maknae gets ample rest before he enlists in the military, and they have asked other fans to exercise caution and not push the idol at the airport.

Additionally, ARMYs have called for stricter measures for BTS members' safety and security at public places like airports. Fans have pointed out that these kinds of crowding and mini-stampede-like occurrences have become an unfortunate reality, and before it becomes a norm, BIG HIT MUSIC and the Korean government must implement stricter measures.

Fans also hope BIG HIT MUSIC allows Bangtan's maknae ample rest before he is required to enlist in the military in the next two weeks and hope his routine is not excruciating.

Jungkook might enlist in the military on December 12

On November 22, BIG HIT MUSIC released a statement revealing that the remaining BTS members - RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have initiated their military enlistment process, which means they will be required to join the Korean military anytime soon.

On the same day, the Left and Right singer released a handwritten letter on Weverse confirming the news, sharing that he genuinely loves and cherishes ARMYs and hopes to complete his military service so that they can reunite with fans by June 2025.

On November 29, Korean media outlet STARNEWS reported that members RM and V would enlist at a recruit training center on December 11. Jimin and Jungkook would enlist together the next day, on December 12. The members will complete their basic military training and then be assigned to units where they will serve as active-duty soldiers for 18 months.

In response to the STARNEWS report, BIG HIT MUSIC stated,

"It is difficult to confirm [the details of their enlistment]."

More information regarding their future activities and military enlistment will be revealed soon.