"Jungkook going thru it": ARMYs flood social media as BTS' Jungkook comments on j-hope's latest Weverse post

BTS' Jungkook took to his Weverse handle on October 9 KST to write to his "hyung," j-hope. He commented on j-hope's latest post on October 6, in which he updated fans about his life in the military, saying he has been promoted to Special Class Elite Warrior. With the sweet note, j-hope also added one of his seemingly recent pictures, winning hearts online.

While ARMYs (BTS fans) were feeling blue after seeing the 29-year-old rapper's post, they could not help but be happy about his achievements. Perhaps the same happened to the BTS maknae who wrote his heart out in the comments, saying, "Don't get sick, too," and "If you get hurt, I'll get hurt too."

BTS' Jungkook also made sure to add warm notes for ARMYs while he was on Weverse. As fans share their reactions to the SEVEN singer's recent Weverse activity, they cannot help but find his messages to j-hope endearing.

Fans react to Jungkook's Weverse comments on j-hope's post (Image via X/seokjinbit)

"Return Hobi to Jungkook IMMEDIATELY": Fans write seeing BTS' Jungkook's words for j-hope

J-hope is currently serving in the South Korean military, having enlisted in April 2023. Knowing he will not return for longer, fans have been missing him since he joined the army and is on duty alongside two other BTS members - Jin and Suga (the latest members to have enlisted). In his recent letter, the Arson rapper even mentioned doing well, adding he is becoming more mature.

BTS' Jungkook is in the same boat as fans, having mentioned missing his "Hobi hyung" during a recent Weverse Live.

Expand Tweet

In line with missing j-hope, BTS' Jungkook wrote the following on his Weverse post:

"j-hope... I miss you.. Don't get sick, too... If you get hurt, I'll get hurt too" (via Weverse/BTS)

Reading the 3D artist's words, here's what fans have to say:

Fans react to Jungkook's Weverse comments on j-hope's post (Image via X/naija0329)

Fans react to Jungkook's Weverse comments on j-hope's post (Image via X/taengelkoo)

Fans react to Jungkook's Weverse comments on j-hope's post (Image via X/kkyukirby)

Fans react to Jungkook's Weverse comments on j-hope's post (Image via X/btsdoingthings)

Fans react to Jungkook's Weverse comments on j-hope's post (Image via X/fayepjm)

Fans react to Jungkook's Weverse comments on j-hope's post (Image via X/onyxkoo)

Fans react to Jungkook's Weverse comments on j-hope's post (Image via X/maineventjeon)

However, ARMYs were not left out, as the 26-year-old BTS maknae also addressed fans in a separate post where he asked everyone how they are doing, saying he misses them too.

"I see you're all doing a bunch of different stuff, have a good one (I see you are all doing a variety of things...! I hope that you end your day having had a wonderful time, I love you ARMY!," he wrote in another post (via X/BTS_Trans).

More on BTS' Jungkook

BTS' Golden Maknae is gearing up for his solo album release on November 3, 2023, at 1 pm KST. The album titled GOLDEN will contain 11 tracks, including his super-hit pre-releases like SEVEN and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow).

His latest, 3D, debuted at #1 on YouTube’s Global Top Songs Chart, amassing 54.1M streams. Weeks away from dropping, the album has already become the second most-streamed album by a Korean soloist on Spotify.

Meanwhile, BTS' Jungkook is preparing for his October 13 premiere on Music Bank with 3D.