"Mark this as spoiler for his album": Fans react hilariously as Jungkook changes his TikTok profile picture and name

On October 8, 2023, BTS' Jungkook made fans giggle when he changed his TikTok profile picture and display name to something interesting. He used a picture of his pet dog, Bam, and updated his profile name/title to:

"Hello, I'm Jeon Jungkook, nice to meet you. I wrote it long like this to fill out 30 characters."

It is well known in the fandom that the golden maknae is an expert at creating unique names, whether on Instagram or TikTok. His history of changing names has always been a favorite topic among ARMYs, and watching him attempt to fill up the thirty characters of his TikTok title/name made fans giggle on social media.

With the idol changing his name and display picture, his affection towards his pet dog, Bam, became evident to fans, who thought he was hilarious for updating his new profile name. One fan even speculated that the new change to Jungkook's TikTok account might be a spoiler for his upcoming solo album, GOLDEN.

"HE'S SO FUNNY!": Fans can't get enough of Jungkook's new TikTok display name and picture

Since the golden maknae mistakenly unveiled his TikTok account on Weverse on August 1, 2023, his account has gone through significant transitions. Initially, he used the usernames "Ian" (ian2anean) and "JK" (letjungcook7), but he later changed them to "Jungkook" and got his profile verified to prevent impersonation attempts and alleged financial requests from fans in his name.

Finally, the Euphoria singer changed the title/name of his TikTok account, explicitly stating that he's Jeon Jungkook and extending his greetings. Fans found his attempt to fill the thirty characters hilarious and reminiscent of the time he used the now-deleted Instagram username "abcdefghi__Imnopqrstuvwxyz."

Needless to say, fans are delighted to see Bam in the display picture of the golden maknae's TikTok account, which reflects the idol's love for his pet dog. ARMYs believe it also indicates that Bam makes him happy, and he loves to spent his time with him, which was evident in BTS IN THE SOOP 2.

Fans talking about Seven singer's new TikTok profile pic (Image via jjklve/X)

Interestingly, fellow group member Kim Tae-hyung has also set a picture of his pet dog Yeontan as his Weverse profile picture, sparking excitement among fans. They love the fact that the two are twinning in so many ways, including using pictures of their pets as their display photos on social media.

Additionally, fans noted how the Seven singer has kept his name on TikTok in the Hangul language, showcasing his comfort with his language and understanding that his fans will always support him in everything he does.

In other news, Big Hit Entertainment has announced the release of Jungkook's first-ever solo debut album, GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023. The agency has described Jungkook's upcoming album as:

"GOLDEN is an album inspired by the golden moments of Jung Kook, the golden maknae of BTS and a solo artist."

GOLDEN will consist of eleven tracks, including his previously released songs, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) and Seven (feat. Latto). The idol has also released multiple versions of the aforementioned songs, giving fans a variety of options to listen to.