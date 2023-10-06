"They had such fun": Latest 3D MV Shoot Sketch shows BTS' Jungkook enjoying himself on set with Jack Harlow and the crew

BTS' Jungkook's latest 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) MV Shoot Sketch showcases some fun behind-the-scenes moments from the filming set and ARMYs are here for it. The video that rolled out on October 6 KST not only shows the idol showing off his acting and dancing skills, but also making friends with the crew and goofing around with Jack Harlow.

Needless to say, since the video came out, ARMYs (BTS fans) have been breaking it down clip by clip and talking about the moments captured in it enthusiastically on social media.

The video also highlights the teamwork that went into creating it, while also showing the crew crooning the birthday song for BTS' Jungkook. One fan points out the palpable energy on set writing:

Some glimpses from BTS' Jungkook's 3D MV Shoot Sketch

In the video, Jungkook - who turned 26 this September - was shocked and seemingly amused to find out that he is older than Jack Harlow by a year. Moreover, he even learned to play chess on set and won his very first match against Harlow, revealing "I'm good at stuff once I learn them", thus cementing his Golden Maknae status.

Further into the video, the American rapper-singer could be seen teaching the BTS idol his rap part from 3D, while Jungkook evened it out by teaching him some groovy dance moves.

As the duo shared some laughs and made memories, Jungkook even appreciated the Talk Of The Town rapper's energy on set as the artists were seen shooting some of the well-known scenes from the MV while striking poses for snaps in between.

As BTS' Jungkook busied himself in earnest with the choreo, he was also his playful and friendly self around the crew members who could not help but break out into laughter seeing him being funny while being harnessed and suspended mid-air.

Amidst fun moments in the shoot sketch, Jungkook wished for the MV to come out well and was even wished a happy birthday by the staff who belted out the birthday song for the BTS maknae and gifted him a drink.

ARMYs are once more in awe of BTS' Jungkook's visuals and performing skills, while also praising the 3D team's dedication on social media.

More on BTS' Jungkook

The Still With You singer released his latest track 3D featuring Jack Harlow on September 29, and needless to say, it has been a hit among listeners and admirers worldwide, breaking several records from the very first day. It recently also soared past 6,253,686 streams, standing at #3 on the Spotify Global Chart.

On the other hand, currently sitting at #2 on the same chart is his own summer hit release SEVEN.

What's more, Jungkook recently disclosed that he will be dropping his much-anticipated first solo album on November 3, 2023, at 1 pm KST. Titled GOLDEN, the album will contain 11 tracks including his pre-releases - SEVEN and 3D. Meanwhile, it has already become the second most-streamed album by a Korean soloist on Spotify days before its release.

As fans count down the days until the album drops, they look forward to 3D's Music Bank premiere on October 13.