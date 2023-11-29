"Well Deserved": BTS' Jungkook's fans celebrate as he bags Best Dance Performance Male Solo & Best Collaboration awards at 2023 MAMAs

On November 29, BTS' Jungkook bagged two awards at the 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards or MAMA Awards. The Golden Maknae won the award for Best Dance Performance Male Solo and Best Collaboration for his Billboard-topping hit single SEVEN featuring American rapper Latto and Korean actress Han So-hee.

November 29 marked the second and final day of the 2023 MAMA Awards, and BTS' Jungkook became the most-awarded Korean soloist of the night with two wins for one global hit single, SEVEN.

ARMYs flooded X (formerly known as Twitter) with congratulatory messages for BTS' Jungkook. They believed that the wins were "well deserved" and hailed him for his accomplishment.

"Ace of kpop" - BTS' Jungkook's fans share euphoric reactions to his wins at 2023 MAMA Awards

Bangtan and BTS' Jungkook had an amazing run at the 2023 MAMA Awards despite not attending this year's ceremony. The Golden Maknae made his official debut as a soloist with the Billboard-topping hit single SEVEN, which he released on July 14 with Latto and Han So-hee, both of whom he collaborated with for the first time in his career.

At the time of its release, SEVEN debuted at number one on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart, making the maknae the second BTS soloist after Jimin to achieve this feat.

BTS' Jungkook not only was the most awarded K-pop soloist at the 2023 MAMA Awards but also achieved this without any official album release or sales, and with limited tracking time. Although the Euphoria singer wasn't present at the ceremony, fans were excited to learn that he bagged two awards as a first-time soloist.

ARMYs flooded X with congratulatory messages and euphoric reactions after the news surfaced online. "Congratulations Jungkook" and "Jungkook" took over worldwide Twitter trends as well.

ARMYs are happy that BTS' Jungkook has lived up to his image as the 'Main Pop Boy' and 'Global popstar.' For those unversed, the My You star has stated in multiple interviews that he wants to be a globally recognized artist and while he is proud of his origins as a Korean singer, he wants to transcend literal and metaphorical boundaries and become a singer who is recognized worldwide.

Notably, Bangtan won four more awards on the second day of the 2023 MAMA Awards besides the maknae's two awards. These include:

Worldwide Fan’s Choice: BTS Best OST: BTS The Planet Best Rap & HipHop Performance: Agust D People Pt.2 (ft. IU) Best Male Artist: Jimin

BTS' Jungkook's SEVEN was also ranked at number 4 on Spotify Wrapped's Top Tracks of 2023. It's also the highest-ranking song by an Asian act. It became the fastest track to earn a billion streams on Spotify, achieving this milestone in just 108 days, surpassing Miley Cyrus' Flowers.

Jungkook's GOLDEN ranks in 16th place on the Billboard 200 Chart

Bangtan's maknae's debut solo album GOLDEN ranked at number 16 on Billboard's 200 Chart, spending its third consecutive week on the Top 200 Albums Chart. GOLDEN was released on November 3 and debuted at number two on Billboard's 200 Chart at the time of its release.

Bangtan's maknae became the first K-pop soloist to have an album chart in the top 20 of the Billboard 200 for three weeks. The official music video for GOLDEN's title track Standing Next To You has clocked 48 million views on YouTube as of this writing.

More information regarding Jungkook's future activities and impending military enlistment will be revealed at a later date.