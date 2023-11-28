BTS' Jungkook announces Standing Next To You remix with Usher

BTS' Jungkook is coming up with another remix. The youngest mem of BTS is collaborating with American singer Usher for his latest hit track Standing Next To You. On November 29 at midnight KST, BIGHIT Music shared that Jungkook will be releasing an “Usher remix” for his solo title track later this week in December.

As per the statement shared by BTS’ management agency, the new remix will add a velvety touch to Jungkook’s energetic vocals in the song.

BTS' Jungkook Standing Next To You remix featuring Usher is to be released in the first week of December

Fans are elated as BTS’ Jungkook is on his way to release another remix. Earlier, the Seven singer released a remix with Justin Timberlake for his solo song 3D. Now, he is teaming up with Usher for Standing Next To You which will be released on December 1 at 2 pm KST.

Fans are citing the latest collaboration as "incredible" and "iconic" and have not stopped gushing over Jungkook's global appeal, which is one of the reasons behind his frequent collaborations with Western artists.

Usher's interactions with BTS have previously amused fans on social media. BTS mentioned the Yeah singer in their lyrics (“Don’t need no Usher/To remind me you got it bad” from Butter). Later, Usher reciprocated the love by posting a video of himself dancing to the song. At this time, it will be an iconic sight to witness both BTS' Jungkook and Usher work on the same song and showcase their musical talent.

This year, on November 3, BTS' Jungkook made his blockbuster solo debut with the album Golden. Immediately the 26-year-old K-pop star made records with his debut album as it became the best-selling album by a Korean solo artist in Billboard 200 history. The album also included Seven (ft. Latto) and 3D (ft. Jack Harlow), two pre-released singles, which further went on to become global hits as well.

All the 11 tracks from the album, within a week of its release, dominated the global music charts, with its lead track Standing Next To You also debuting at Number 1 on the YouTube music charts.

As of now, Golden is the first album by a K-pop soloist to spend three weeks in the top 20 of Billboard 200.