“Really soaring high indeed”: Fans laud as BTS’ Jungkook gets listed as one of the World Class Singers with perfect pitch by Music Grotto

In a recent accolade that further solidified his standing as a musical powerhouse, Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, has now been recognized by Music Grotto, a renowned instructional music site for a unique feature. This site placed Jungkook on an exclusive list of "World Class Singers with Perfect Pitch," a category he now shares with the legendary names in the music industry.

Expand Tweet

The list, which reads like a who's who of vocal excellence, includes iconic figures such as Celine Dion, Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Ariana Grande, and Charlie Puth. Jungkook's inclusion in this elite group highlights not only his celebrated vocal talent, but also places him among the best in the world.

Expand Tweet

BTS' Jungkook gets officially recognized for his exceptional vocal skills

Perfect pitch is a rare and remarkable skill possessed by individuals who can identify or produce a musical note without any reference. It is a testament to a singer's innate musical abilities and is often considered a mark of true mastery in the realm of vocal performance.

Jungkook's vocal prowess has been a standout feature of BTS' music, contributing significantly to the group's global success. Known for his versatile range and emotive delivery, the star has garnered praise from both fans and music critics. This recognition by Music Grotto further emphasizes his unique place in the industry.

Expand Tweet

The Seven singer's vocal abilties has been often appreciated by the fans as well as his own group members. He is recognized as one of those artists who possess real talent.

These inborn abilities also had his group leader RM coin the nickname "Golden Maknae" for him. In one of the previous Suchwita episodes, group member Suga had also praised him, saying:

"Though he has worked really hard in reaching where he is today, he has always had the ability to do a lot of things naturally."

Even singer Charlie Puth, who is also a part of the aforementioned list, had mentioned how Jungkook is one of the best singers in the whole world according to him, adding that he really admires the BTS star.

Fans of BTS, known as the ARMY, took to social media to celebrate Jungkook's latest achievement. The acknowledgment from Music Grotto places him in a league of extraordinary vocalists, showcasing not only his technical skill but also his contribution to the broader landscape of world-class music.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

BTS, as a whole, has consistently pushed the boundaries of what a K-pop group can achieve on the global stage. Their impact on the music industry has been groundbreaking, with records shattered and barriers broken. Their maknae's recognition alongside music legends serves as a testament to the group's commitment to musical excellence.

The acknowledgment by Music Grotto cements the BTS member's status as a 'World Class Singer with Perfect Pitch,' a title shared with some of the most iconic voices in contemporary music history.