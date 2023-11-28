“Instantly became the main event”: Fans go gaga as SEVENTEEN wins the Worldwide Fans' Choice award at the 2023 MAMA Awards

On the night of November 28, 2023, the renowned K-pop group SEVENTEEN secured a prestigious honor at the MAMA Awards 2023 by winning the "Worldwide Fans' Choice Award." While this achievement added a layer of respect to their repertoire, the evening took a humorous turn when the group made an unexpected and fashionably late entrance.

Originally scheduled for day 2 of the awards, SEVENTEEN surprisingly graced day 1 with their presence, prompting comical reactions from the members upon receiving the award. The mix-up added a delightful touch of hilarity to their MAMA Awards experience.

"I love my team, I love my crew," SEVENTEEN surprises everyone at MAMA Awards 2023's day 1 with an unexpected appearance and takes home an award

The Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) is an annual awards ceremony that celebrates outstanding achievements in the Asian music industry. Organized by CJENM, a South Korean entertainment company, the MAMA Awards has become one of the most significant events in the K-pop and broader Asian music scene.

MAMA features various award categories covering different aspects of the music industry, including Best Artist, Best Song, and Best Album. There are also special categories that highlight achievements in areas such as collaboration, music videos, and performances.

MAMA engages fans through global voting, allowing them to participate in selecting the winners. This contributes to the international appeal of the awards and reflects the passion of the fanbase. A specific award dedicated to fan-based voting is the Worldwide Fans’ Choice Award.

This award at the MAMA Awards typically involves fans worldwide voting for their favorite artists. This award recognizes the global popularity and impact of K-pop and Asian music beyond regional borders.

This year’s Worldwide Fans’ Choice Award was given to the influential K-pop group, SEVENTEEN. After scaling greater-than-ever heights than before in 2023, the group chose to add some non-serious and casual attitude towards receiving the award. The group had not attended this particular award ceremony in three long years. But 2023 turned out to be different as the group decided to make an appearance, a day earlier than expected.

SEVENTEEN, unlike the other artists, made no red carpet appearance and arrived late to the ceremony with matching black tuxedo suits. After getting announced as the winner, all the members were hilariously confused and didn’t go up on the stage for a while. After accepting the award, the group did not stay for long and were present at the ceremony for only 50 minutes.

This instance tickled the fans as much as it made them proud. These are some of their reactions:

SEVENTEEN has been long known for their unserious attitude and their efforts to make their fans laugh. Their casualness and naturalness are two of the group’s most admired aspects worldwide, hence signifying their “Wordwide" Fans’ Choice award.

Some of the other winners of the night were BTS, NewJeans, ZEROBASEONE, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, TREASURE, Kep1er, TWICE, ENHYPEN, TXt, and NCT DREAM.