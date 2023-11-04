"Don't remind me": ZEROBASEONE's Yujin's response to a question about the group's 10-year anniversary plans brings fans to tears

On Friday, November 3, ZEROBASEONE's Yujin joined SHINee's Taemin along with other rookie K-pop idols like BOYNEXTDOOR's Sungho, &TEAM's Fuma, and TEMPEST's Hyeongseop for the latest PIXID episode. The latest installment was meant to be promotional content for Taemin's recent mini-album Guilty, and it featured the idol disguising himself as a rookie and trying not to get caught.

As all the idols communicated through a group chat and answered each other's questions in order to find the imposter, one individual asked what the idols had in mind for their group's 10-year anniversary. Akin to all the K-pop idols in the room, ZEROBASEONE's Yujin also responded by saying that he sees the members doing "a lot of different things."

However, given that ZEROBASEONE is a temporary group that will be functional only for two and half years, this answer saddened fans and brought them to tears.

"Who else is sobbing" - Fans react to ZEROBASEONE's Yujin's answer about his group's plans for their tenth anniversary

SHINee's Taemin, and other rookie K-pop idols came together for this week's installment of the Korean game show, PIXID. The latest installment saw Taemin trying to convince the other rookie K-pop idols that he also recently debuted despite his 16-year experience in the industry.

The guests went through rounds of questions and conversations as they tried to figure out who the imposter was solely by texting each other on a group chat with their identities hidden. One of the questions asked in the group chat was:

"What do you think you'll be doing for your 10th anniversary?"

Several K-pop idols gave varying responses. While BOYNEXTDOOR's Sungho said that they might be going on a tour, &TEAM's Fuma said that he would like to meet his fans. However, ZEROBASEONE's Yujin's answer brought fans to tears as he said:

"I'll be working hard on my album. I think we'll be doing a lot of different things."

While this appears to be a normal response, given the temporary nature of ZEROBASEONE, which has a two-and-half-year contract, fans were immediately saddened by the answer as the group might not be able to celebrate their tenth anniversary.

ZEROBASEONE is a nine-member K-pop boy group that was formed through Mnet's survival program, Boys Planet. The nine members who ranked highest in the show were housed under WAKEONE Entertainment to promote together as a group for two and half years, after which they would automatically disband.

Therefore, fans got emotional when ZEROBASEONE's Yujin was asked about his plans for his group's tenth anniversary. When the idol stated that they'd be doing a lot of different things, fans speculated that he meant that since the group wouldn't be functioning anymore, all the members would be focusing on separate projects.