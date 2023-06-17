The pre-debut group that was formed through Mnet's recent survival show, Boys Planet, ZEROBASEONE, released a teaser video for the upcoming debut titled, Back to ZEROBASE. The short film that composes videos of all nine members of the group was rolled out on June 15, 2023, and while fans enjoyed the video for the most part, they weren't happy with the imbalances in the distribution of screen time for the members.

After the release of the teaser video, fans analyzed how much space each member took up in the three-and-a-half-minute video. Many were disappointed and angered to learn that Zhang Hao received the most screentime and Kim Tae-rae the least, with the difference between them being quite drastic.

S H U A | @itsurlocalgirl I had to admit that some members have less screen time. Wake One do better lol. Regardless of that, the concept trailer seems very alluring. So excited for more ZB1 debut contents! I had to admit that some members have less screen time. Wake One do better lol. Regardless of that, the concept trailer seems very alluring. So excited for more ZB1 debut contents!

Fans angered at the unfair distribution of screen time between the ZEROBASEONE members

ZEROBASEONE is the resultant group of the recent survival show that Mnet held from February to April. Boiling down the 98 contestants to 9, the final members who make up the debut lineup are Zhang Hao, Sung Hanbin, Seok Matthew, Park Gunwook, Ricky, Kim Tae-rae, Kim Gyu-vin, Kim Ji-woong, and Han Yu-jin.

Although their debut isn't until July 10, the group has been rolling out several promotional materials that not only keep their Boys Planet fans excited but also naturally reel in more viewers as they get closer to their debut. One such piece of content was the recently released Back to ZEROBASE short film, which unarguably impressed fans with the concept and theme adopted by it.

However, as the fans took their time to analyze how much screen time each member got in the video, they were quite surprised and disappointed by the stark difference. Zhang Hao, the contestant who placed first in Boys Planet, bagged a large solo screen time of 33 seconds, which amounts to the compiled screen time shared by six members whose solo shots in the video amounted to the least.

Here's the percentage occupied by each member in the video, Back To ZEROBASE.

Zhang Hao - 33% Kim Ji-woong - 19% Seok Matthew - 13.4% Ricky - 12.4% Han Yu-jin - 8.9% Sung Hanbin - 5.1% Kim Gyu-vin - 4.6% Park Gun-wook - 2.8% Kim Tae-rae - 1%

Chandrima // ZB1 teaser dropped go watch it now @InmyZe_rosEra When Jiwoong had less screen time than others only woongdeongies and some genuine ot9 zeroses helped us speak up and now when he got some screen time for one teaser you guys didn't waste a time to throw hate on him as if he made the teaser and gave less screen time to others When Jiwoong had less screen time than others only woongdeongies and some genuine ot9 zeroses helped us speak up and now when he got some screen time for one teaser you guys didn't waste a time to throw hate on him as if he made the teaser and gave less screen time to others

성한빈 - Dom‎ ☘️ @Hanbininwhite @ZB1_official still sad to see some members getting 5 seconds & less screen time while others are getting 30 seconds & more.. this is not fair at all & if we let this slide, it’ll happen over and over again & maybe next time it’ll be your fave w/4 second screen time #ZEROBASEONE still sad to see some members getting 5 seconds & less screen time while others are getting 30 seconds & more.. this is not fair at all & if we let this slide, it’ll happen over and over again & maybe next time it’ll be your fave w/4 second screen time #ZEROBASEONE @ZB1_official https://t.co/kHQt4UfhVw

finn @yujinlovi YOUTH IN THE SHADE 🍎 ⁰⁻¹ @binihaoi @Zeronnie_ @rickyourlove they are already in jeju and ricky isn’t with them…seems like he will catch another plane bc of w1 @Zeronnie_ @rickyourlove they are already in jeju and ricky isn’t with them…seems like he will catch another plane bc of w1 https://t.co/kSPuavl78V i’m going to burn w1 to the ground.. using a clip of zb1 doing a team cheer without ricky, mnet not giving him any screen time in the teaser, and now being left behind on his own???? can they realize that he’s a member of the fucking group and stop mistreating him please twitter.com/binihaoi/statu… i’m going to burn w1 to the ground.. using a clip of zb1 doing a team cheer without ricky, mnet not giving him any screen time in the teaser, and now being left behind on his own???? can they realize that he’s a member of the fucking group and stop mistreating him please twitter.com/binihaoi/statu…

yoon | semi ia @1412JIWOONG I hope the screen time of zb1 reality show is all equal , w1 we do not want one member to have lead screen time If it means the others will get more NO WE WANT ALL MEMBERS TO HAVE THE SAME / GOOD AMOUNT OF SCREENTIME I hope the screen time of zb1 reality show is all equal , w1 we do not want one member to have lead screen time If it means the others will get more NO WE WANT ALL MEMBERS TO HAVE THE SAME / GOOD AMOUNT OF SCREENTIME

☽ @taeraemoon ok wakeone next give taerae decent screentime like THATS UR CHILD? ok wakeone next give taerae decent screentime like THATS UR CHILD?

hanabinz 🌼 @woofmeist the teaser is basically taerae with no screentime evil editing hanbin: the teaser is basically taerae with no screentime evil editing hanbin: https://t.co/FAnNfYJOr5

Mari 🌼 || ᴇɴʜᴀ ⁰⁻¹ @strawverysunsun Taerae better have so many lines and Hanbin better have a solo dance and Gyuvin and Gunwook better have an amazing unforgettable part like- I really hope the actual MV is very balanced on the boy's screentime cause all 9 of them deserve to flash us with their talents and visuals Taerae better have so many lines and Hanbin better have a solo dance and Gyuvin and Gunwook better have an amazing unforgettable part like- I really hope the actual MV is very balanced on the boy's screentime cause all 9 of them deserve to flash us with their talents and visuals

Given that ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao and Tae-rae have a difference of almost 32% between their screen times, fans have already been upset by the visible favoritism showcased in the teaser video. While this already comes as a surprise, they were more shocked to witness Hanbin's low screen time, given his position and fans' favorite during his time on Boys Planet.

Many also expressed that the survival show did more justice to them compared to their promotion that's currently rolling out with their position as ZEROBASEONE members. However, many also argue that the screen time difference isn't as great as some fans portray it to be. They even expressed that some might be overreacting to the issue.

Poll : 0 votes