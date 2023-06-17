The pre-debut group that was formed through Mnet's recent survival show, Boys Planet, ZEROBASEONE, released a teaser video for the upcoming debut titled, Back to ZEROBASE. The short film that composes videos of all nine members of the group was rolled out on June 15, 2023, and while fans enjoyed the video for the most part, they weren't happy with the imbalances in the distribution of screen time for the members.
After the release of the teaser video, fans analyzed how much space each member took up in the three-and-a-half-minute video. Many were disappointed and angered to learn that Zhang Hao received the most screentime and Kim Tae-rae the least, with the difference between them being quite drastic.
Fans angered at the unfair distribution of screen time between the ZEROBASEONE members
ZEROBASEONE is the resultant group of the recent survival show that Mnet held from February to April. Boiling down the 98 contestants to 9, the final members who make up the debut lineup are Zhang Hao, Sung Hanbin, Seok Matthew, Park Gunwook, Ricky, Kim Tae-rae, Kim Gyu-vin, Kim Ji-woong, and Han Yu-jin.
Although their debut isn't until July 10, the group has been rolling out several promotional materials that not only keep their Boys Planet fans excited but also naturally reel in more viewers as they get closer to their debut. One such piece of content was the recently released Back to ZEROBASE short film, which unarguably impressed fans with the concept and theme adopted by it.
However, as the fans took their time to analyze how much screen time each member got in the video, they were quite surprised and disappointed by the stark difference. Zhang Hao, the contestant who placed first in Boys Planet, bagged a large solo screen time of 33 seconds, which amounts to the compiled screen time shared by six members whose solo shots in the video amounted to the least.
Here's the percentage occupied by each member in the video, Back To ZEROBASE.
- Zhang Hao - 33%
- Kim Ji-woong - 19%
- Seok Matthew - 13.4%
- Ricky - 12.4%
- Han Yu-jin - 8.9%
- Sung Hanbin - 5.1%
- Kim Gyu-vin - 4.6%
- Park Gun-wook - 2.8%
- Kim Tae-rae - 1%
Given that ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao and Tae-rae have a difference of almost 32% between their screen times, fans have already been upset by the visible favoritism showcased in the teaser video. While this already comes as a surprise, they were more shocked to witness Hanbin's low screen time, given his position and fans' favorite during his time on Boys Planet.
Many also expressed that the survival show did more justice to them compared to their promotion that's currently rolling out with their position as ZEROBASEONE members. However, many also argue that the screen time difference isn't as great as some fans portray it to be. They even expressed that some might be overreacting to the issue.