"ZEROBASEONE IS 9" trends as fans demand equal treatment for Kim Jiwoong and Ricky

The ZEROBASEONE fandom, ZEROSE, have been rallying for the equal treatment of all the nine members of the group, especially for Ricky and Kim Jiwoong. In the past, it has been noticed by fans that the former has not been given proper attention, whereas the latter has been omitted from teasers for the group's upcoming projects.

On June 11, 2023, all the group members headed to the airport to depart for Jeju Island for their scheduled activities. As non-Korean citizens need to carry a passport while traveling to Jeju, the two members of the group, Ricky and Zhang Hao, had to bring their passports.

While Zhang Hao was allowed to board the plane because he had pictures of his passport, Ricky was left alone on the airport because of the carelessness of the group's agency, WAKEONE, as it failed to inform the member about the passport requirement.

#WakeoneTreatRickyBetter

#RICKY_IS_ZB1

ricky following hao hyung to show his boarding ticket then the security saying "if u dont have a passport u cant pass" then both looking very worried. this could have been avoided if w1 inform them to bring passports

Meanwhile, Jiwoong has been omitted from the teasers of ZB1's upcoming show, CAMP ZEROBASEONE.

Fans have been complaing about the unfair treatment meted out to the two idols on social media and trending their demand alongside the phrase "ZEROBASEONE is 9," indicating that there are nine members in the group and noone should be left out.

Fans are furious about the treatment meted out to ZEROBASEONE members Ricky and Jiwoong

Apart from Ricky being denied entry on the plane because of his passport, at the airport, the members were also mobbed by fans, much to the concern of netizens. Many also showed their anger at how the agency left Ricky alone at the airport and when other members reached Jeju Island, they already began filming without him.

ZEROSE also observed the faded smile of Ricky at the airport and felt saddened by the behavior of the group's agency.

Fans have also been mailing WAKEONE regarding Jiwoong's ommission from CAMP ZEROBASEONE.

ZEROBASEONE IS 9

#WakeoneTreatRickyBetter

this is insanity. wdym you left a member behind ON HIS OWN with no one. The ricky erasure just keeps getting worse and wakeone NEEDS to do something about this. He's part of zerobaseone and deserves to be part of the grp.

ZEROBASEONE IS 9

#WakeoneTreatRickyBetter

This is so heartbreaking, he went to the airport with a smile on his face and after his flight got delayed his smile disappeared☹️

Ricky getting shoved too. wakeone needs better security because the mobbing gets worse every time. jiwoong was holding onto gunwook for his life.

ZEROBASEONE IS 9

and where is jiwoong's cut??? he doesn't deserve this mistreatment, please don't ignore the issue and let's make wakeone see it

So yesterday we defended Ricky but I don't see any of the fandom of Ricky posting anything for Jiwoong? as an army I really don't get this Zeroses fandom. shouldn't we be sticking up for all members when there is injustice?

Fans have also been complaining about how the group hasn't even debuted yet and there are already so many erasures of the members. All of these issues are being trended on social media under different hashtags, including JiwoongisZB1, JiwoongispartofZerobaseoneWakeOne, RickyisZB1, WakeOneTreatRickyBetter and others.

More about ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE, also known as ZB1, is a South Korean boy group that emerged from the reality competition Boys Planet in 2023, organized by Mnet. They consist of nine members: Kim Ji-woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Han-bin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae-rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu-vin, Park Gun-wook, and Han Yu-jin.

The group's name highlights the remarkable commencement of the group's nine members - starting from a point of insignificance (zero) and culminating in unity (one). It also signifies the members' dedication to involving their fans in the ongoing progression of their group's journey, from a state of inception to a state of achievement.

The group's debut is scheduled for July 10, 2023, with the release of their first mini album, Youth in the Shade. The group is expected to remain active for a period of 2.5 years.

