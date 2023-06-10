"I can't wait": Mnet excites fans with Camp ZEROBASEONE, group's first reality show ahead of its debut

On June 8, 2023, Mnet announced the first reality show titled Camp ZEROBASEONE by its latest K-pop boy group through a teaser. The 46-second clip has already excited fans about what the nine members have in store for them. The show's first episode is expected to air on June 22 (Thursday) at 8:50 pm KST.

Given that this will be the group's first content roll-out since their formation through Boys Planet in April, fans can't wait to see how they interact with each other while camping. Upon viewing the teaser of their upcoming reality show, netizens began swooning over the friendship the members share.

Fans excited for Camp ZEROBASEONE, the group's first reality show set to release on June 22

Those who watched Mnet's reality survival competition, Boys Planet, which kicked off with 98 trainees, are aware of the fact that ZEROBASEONE was formed after the same. After four rounds of evaluation, the huge crowd of contestants slowly boiled down to nine, thereby creating the final lineup of the debut group. The members include Sung Han-bin, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Ricky, Kim Gyuvin, Park Gun-wook, Kim Tae-rae, Kim Ji-woong, and Han Yu-jin.

Ever since the reveal of the final debut lineup, fans have been excited about the group's official debut and album release. While some fans were upset about many of their favorite trainees not being able to make it to the group, it's quite hard to argue that the debut lineup is lacking.

Though ZEROBASEONE's official debut is slated for July 10, fans have been enjoying their small-scale content like first-look concept photos, their KCON JAPAN performance, and the behind-the-scene videos of the same. As fans were yearning for large-scale content from the nine-member group as they await their debut, Mnet answered fans' prayers with the announcement of their first reality show together.

ry /ᐠ. .ᐟ\ฅ🍞⁰-¹ @gunwookiebb oh i just know we’re getting so much gunrae in camp zerobaseone 🤭🤭🤭 oh i just know we’re getting so much gunrae in camp zerobaseone 🤭🤭🤭 https://t.co/xbLOSRdmm5

ja! @JEBIW0NZ who said we wont be getting a lot of haobin in camp zerobaseone these two are literally inseparable who said we wont be getting a lot of haobin in camp zerobaseone these two are literally inseparable https://t.co/62qhiAK74N

MANDY! @taerastic camp zerobaseone?? this means taerae about to pull out his guitar and everyone is going to sing around the campfire with him like this 🥹

camp zerobaseone?? this means taerae about to pull out his guitar and everyone is going to sing around the campfire with him like this 🥹https://t.co/FsWIJmRDEr

✶ @gyuwooks these camp zerobaseone gyuwook crumbs… who else is tearing up these camp zerobaseone gyuwook crumbs… who else is tearing up https://t.co/hWXrRRuBoD

dk @seoktthew so they already filmed the camp zerobaseone even before matt dyed his hair ?!?!??! uhm are we gonna get dorm contents too like when they first moved in and such ??? so they already filmed the camp zerobaseone even before matt dyed his hair ?!?!??! uhm are we gonna get dorm contents too like when they first moved in and such ???

nao in the shade @engardae camp zerobaseone... so cute but should've used zerobasecamp camp zerobaseone... so cute but should've used zerobasecamp https://t.co/ledmI4urTk

⭐ @binzerose it seems like the camper vans were for them to sleep so we're probably getting guitarist taerae and zb1 huddled around the campfire at night singing, and we might get scenes of them talking about the past few months at boys planet, camp zerobaseone will hit so hard emotionally it seems like the camper vans were for them to sleep so we're probably getting guitarist taerae and zb1 huddled around the campfire at night singing, and we might get scenes of them talking about the past few months at boys planet, camp zerobaseone will hit so hard emotionally 😭

ari @jiwoongfm everyone tweeting the camp zerobaseone pic and calling zb1 their family on the tl rn

everyone tweeting the camp zerobaseone pic and calling zb1 their family on the tl rn https://t.co/fY5x2nbuZ0

From the teaser video, it looks like the members will be engaging in a variety of games while camping together in the midst of nature. The short clip saw them spending nights around the campfire, sleeping together in camping vans, experimenting with farming, and more. Additionally, fans are most curious about the section that involves the members completing tasks while being adorned in black and white suits.

With less than two weeks left before the release of Camp ZEROBASEONE, fans are eagerly looking forward to the same. Given that the concept is obviously intriguing, fans are more or less counting down the days as they await the exciting reality show rollout. Additionally, they also continue to support the group in the days leading up to their official debut.

Poll : 0 votes