Boys Planet Finale: Meet all nine members of ZEROBASEONE

On April 20, with the release of Boys Planet's final episode, the debut lineup for ZEROBASEONE (ZB1), the survival show's resulting K-pop boy group, was revealed. The trainees who ranked in the top nine ranks have made it to the final cut, thereby successfully making it to the debut. Fans who've been supporting the trainees since the start of the show are now proud and happy about the members finally making it to debut from the large crowd of 90+ contestants.

While fans are naturally upset about some of their faves not making it all the way, they haven't been particularly unhappy with the members who have made it to the lineup. Since Boys Planet had quite a handful of talented trainees and contestants, it was inevitable that some of them would be left out.

All you need to know about the ZEROBASEONE members: A complete guide

1) Zhang Hao

Final votes: 1,998,154

A 22-year-old idol from Fujian, China, Zhang Hao won the top ranking in Boys Planet, making history as Mnet's first Chinese trainee to win that title. He was born on July 25, 2000, and is expected to take the center position in ZEROBASEONE.

Zhang Hao was a trainee under Yuehua Entertainment for a year and three months before he embarked on his Boys Planet journey. Though the idol is from China, he's fluent in English, Chinese, and Korean.

2) Sung Han-bin

Final Votes: 1,888,414

The second-ranked member that debuted in ZEROBASEONE is Sung Han-bin, who was born in Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea. The idol was born on June 13, 2001, and trained under Cube Entertainment for a year and eight months before his participation in Boys Planet.

Han-bin took up courses under the Department of K-pop Performance at Dong-ah Institute of Media and Arts and has also performed as a backup dancer for both Wanna One and BTS for their Boomerang and Dionysus performances, respectively.

3) Seok Matthew

Final Votes: 1,702,174

Seok Matthew from Vancouver, Canada, is the third-ranked trainee debuting in ZEROBASEONE. The idol was born on May 28, 2002, and is fluent in English, Korean, and French.

Before his time on Boys Planet, the idol trained under MNH Entertainment for a year and six months. Seok Matthew once stated that his role model is K-pop soloist and rapper Jay Park.

4) Ricky

Final Votes: 1,572,089

Shen Quanrui or Ricky, from Shanghai, China, is the fourth member entering ZEROBASEONE. The idol was born on May 20, 2004, and has lived in L.A. and California for a while, naturally making him fluent in Chinese, Korean, and English.

Prior to his participation in Boys Planet, the idol trained for two years and two months at Yuehua Entertainment. Ricky, apart from his unmatched charisma, has also showcased his impressive talents in singing, dancing, and rapping.

5) Park Gun-wook

Final Votes: 1,386,039

Born on January 10, 2005, Park Gun-wook is from South Korea. However, the idol is well-versed in both English and Korean. Gun-wook trained for over two and a half years under Jellyfish Entertainment.

Additionally, the idol also previously participated in an earlier survival show, Extreme Debut: Wild Idol, and was eliminated during the thirteenth episode.

6) Kim Tae-rae

Final Votes: 1,349,595

The next in the debut lineup of ZEROBASEONE is Kim Tae-rae from South Korea. The idol was born on July 14, 2002, and throughout his time on Boys Planet, Tae-rae showcased his exclusive talents as a vocalist with his ability to create lip triangles and add chords to songs.

He trained under WakeOne Entertainment for two years and one month before his participation in Boys Planet.

7) Kim Gyu-vin

Final Votes: 1,346,105

Born on August 30, 2004, Gyu-vin is a Virgo from South Korea. Standing as a member with the second-longest trainee period, the idol trained for three years and eleven months under Yuehua Entertainment.

The idol majorly speaks Korean with limited fluency in English. He revealed that his role models include EXO's Kai, ATEEZ' San, and Hongjoong.

8) Kim Ji-woong

Final Votes: 1,338,984

Born on December 14, 1988, Ji-woong is from Wonju, Gangwon-do, South Korea. Prior to his participation in Boys Planet, the idol was a member of INX under the stage name Jinam.

Winning the title as the longest-trained member, Ji-woong was a trainee for six years. He is particularly famous for his roles in several BL K-dramas like Kissable Lips and Roommates of Poongduck 304, etc.

9) Han Yu-jin

Final Votes: 1,196,622

The last member on the debut lineup for ZEROBASEONE is Han Yu-jin from South Korea. Born on March 20, 2007, the idol stands as the maknae (youngest member) of the group.

He trained for two years and three months under Yuehua Entertainment before his participation in Boys Planet. His role models were revealed to be SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Kai, and Stray Kids' Hyunjin.

With quite an intriguing list of members standing in the lineup for Boys Planet's ZEROBASEONE, fans are intrigued as to what the unique set of members has in store for them. Additionally, they are also looking forward to the start of the group's official promotions.

Poll : 0 votes