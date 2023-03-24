On March 24, 2023, Boys Planet aired its eighth episode and announced the rankings of the contestants based on their second missions in episodes six and seven. The mission was a dual-position battle where the trainees were required to perform one of the twelve songs which were put under three categories: vocal/rap, vocal/dance, and rap/dance.

The episode kicked off by ranking the contestants from the lowest to the highest. While many fans celebrated Sung Hanbin's first ranking, Hiroto being placed in the 28th rank meant that many of the fans' favorite contestants were now out of the show. This included Anthonny, Krystian, and Park Jihoo, whose fans saw a lot of potential and capability in them to debut.

sya @munjungs mnet biggest loss

mnet biggest losshttps://t.co/zayMlD2HLw

Fans upset by the elimination of Boys Planet contestants Anthonny, Krystian, and Park Jihoo

Despite Boys Planet starting with 93 contestants, fans were aware that only nine members would be left in the final round to debut as a group together. Mnet's survival show, which was budded out of the goal of creating the first fifth-generation K-pop group, has been one of the most exciting events in the industry.

ANTHONNY FANS KWANGYA @iinumaism i will never forgive all of yall for letting anthonny, hong hai, and wumuti get eliminated like that's 3 of g group's main slayers i will never forgive all of yall for letting anthonny, hong hai, and wumuti get eliminated like that's 3 of g group's main slayers https://t.co/2YbN5JW8BN

ANTHONNY FANS KWANGYA @iinumaism anthonny is genuinely boys planet's biggest loss in the show. he is such an all rounder, being able to sing and dance extremely well and he can also rap if he needs to. its so sad to see him fall because he was made to be invisible throughout the whole show ☹️ #ThankYouAnthonny anthonny is genuinely boys planet's biggest loss in the show. he is such an all rounder, being able to sing and dance extremely well and he can also rap if he needs to. its so sad to see him fall because he was made to be invisible throughout the whole show ☹️ #ThankYouAnthonny https://t.co/EEIwQqrMbA

However, what fans find a hard pill to swallow is the elimination of their favorite trainees, who they hoped would make it to their debut. Following the elimination of Anthonny, Krystian, and Park Jihoo, fans have expressed mixed feelings regarding the same, unsure how to feel about them no longer being a part of Boys Planet.

While some believe that many contestants will inevitably be eliminated given that only nine trainees will remain, others believe that the three contestants' performances were too great for them to be discarded. However, since the issue is out of the fans' hands, they are forced to accept the trajectory of the show, whether they like it or not.

Since the recent Boys Planet elimination, fans have been busy sending messages of support and gratitude to all the eliminated contestants. Not only have they been thanking the contestants for the hard work they showcased throughout the seven episodes, but they also promise to continue their shower of love and support for them.

Following the elimination round, Krystian went live to share a few words with fans, and one particular part where fans couldn't help but tear up. He said:

Anthonny is my best friends in Boys Planet.

Fans were saddened by the fact that both trainees had to leave the show. In light of their elimination, fans revived their iconic Limousine performance. As a cover for their second mission performance, the three trainees, Anthonny, Krystian, and Park Jihoo, covered Limousine by BE'O. Their cover received huge cheers from the crowd, making it quite the iconic stage on Boys Planet.

boysplanet thoughts 💭 @parkseonghwas park jihoo, krystian and anthonny should gather and record Limousine studio version and release it on yt. it's soooo good and deserves to be listened in the highest quality possible park jihoo, krystian and anthonny should gather and record Limousine studio version and release it on yt. it's soooo good and deserves to be listened in the highest quality possible

#ThankYouAnthonny @lilfemceI krystian talking ab anthonny (+ he also said he was his best friend in boys planet) krystian talking ab anthonny (+ he also said he was his best friend in boys planet) 💔 https://t.co/NacyBCAVwe

In other news, fans have also been celebrating Sung Hanbin's first ranking. Many felt that his position was well-deserved given the consistently jaw-dropping performances he's been executing throughout the show. Despite the negative criticism and controversies that are being thrown at the trainee, his popularity and support from his fans haven't declined.

As the show progresses through each episode, fans are both concerned and curious about the trainees who make it to the nine-member K-pop boy group and who'll leave the show.

Poll : 0 votes