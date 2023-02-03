On February 3, 2023, Boys Planet contestant Jang Min-seo's agency, Woollim Entertainment, released an official statement announcing his departure from the show due to severe knee pain.

While Min-seo had been suffering from knee pain way before the show, during the course of Boys Planet, it has reportedly gotten worse, urging the contestant to drop out of the show.

#LOVEOMEGAX @Check_Later0 @manjoolover Minseo was one of my picks so I'm sad to see him leave but at the same time I'm happy he left because God knows it's going to get toxic asf. I hope he's taking care of himself and I wish him all the best. @manjoolover Minseo was one of my picks so I'm sad to see him leave but at the same time I'm happy he left because God knows it's going to get toxic asf. I hope he's taking care of himself and I wish him all the best.

Along with him, another contestant, Jung Hwan-rok, has also left the show due to reasons currently unknown.

Many had speculated on the departure of the two, way before the official statement was released, as fans noticed the lessened screen time and the absence of the two trainees in many parts of the show, like the Hidden Box Mission Video. Woollim Entertainment put out a tweet announcing Min-seo's departure from the show alongside the caption:

woollim @woollim_ent ] 연습생 장민서군 Mnet '보이즈 플래닛' 하차 안내 ] 연습생 장민서군 Mnet '보이즈 플래닛' 하차 안내 [📢] 연습생 장민서군 Mnet '보이즈 플래닛' 하차 안내 https://t.co/WsEefghZD0

"Will support him no matter what": Fans react to the sudden departure of Boys Planet contestants Jang Min-seo and Jung Hwan-rok

Following the announcement, many fans were upset over the contestants dropping out of the show, given that the two showcased spectacular skills in previous Boys Planet episodes. Jang Min-seo has already created a stable fan base for himself with his unique guitar skills and dance style. The same is the case with Jung Hwan-rok, with people consistently amazed by his vocals.

Since fans wouldn't be able to see the two progress on the reality survival show, they expressed their disbelief and distress over the same. However, given that they are both trainees of other K-pop entertainment agencies (Jung Min-seo in Woolim and Jung Hwan-rok in INDEPENDENT), fans hoped that the two get to debut in the agency's upcoming boy groups.

[email protected] @Pad99164062Mary @boysplanet_ups I am sad but l understand him fighting l will support you no matter what @boysplanet_ups I am sad but l understand him fighting l will support you no matter what

tako @qinglans seeing that neither jang minseo and jung hwanrok is in the hidden box mission video, they probably really left... seeing that neither jang minseo and jung hwanrok is in the hidden box mission video, they probably really left...😢

gale @JANGMlNSE0 i'm so sad that minseo left bp but it's probably for the best if his knee injury is serious :( i hope that it heals well and he'll debut in a group under woollim, i'll keep this account to support him and keep up with updates 🥲 i'm so sad that minseo left bp but it's probably for the best if his knee injury is serious :( i hope that it heals well and he'll debut in a group under woollim, i'll keep this account to support him and keep up with updates 🥲

sher🌱 ia for exams! (kamden's bff) @lmjnseo time to be the only hwanrok supporter on the tl. YALL HIS VOICE!

des 🐹 @xerosweb how am i supposed to continue living life without jang minseo how am i supposed to continue living life without jang minseo https://t.co/eJPj8xNjKV

des 🐹 @xerosweb MINSEO DID DAMDADI????? im sooooo upset he left but im glad i can see him cover such a good song MINSEO DID DAMDADI????? im sooooo upset he left but im glad i can see him cover such a good song https://t.co/moqNTOvLSB

hana the luvity @4llenie AIN’T NO WAY MINSEO AND HWANROK LEFT BOYS PLANET AIN’T NO WAY MINSEO AND HWANROK LEFT BOYS PLANET

Given that the two have accumulated a massive fan base during their time on the reality show, regardless of the path they choose to take in the future, it can be assured that fans will continue to shower them with love and support.

Jang Min-seo's last performance on the show was with fellow Boys Planet contestant Jung Se-yun, wherein the duo covered DAMDADI by Jeong Dong-won. From their dance coordination to their vocals, people were impressed by the performance, which only made fans even sadder knowing that they won't see the return of Jang Min-seo anytime soon.

Jung Hwan-rok, on the other hand, also stunned people with his warm vocals during his last mission on the show. Though the news of the two impeccable talents leaving the show has worried and upset the fans, they sent support to Jang Min-seo and Jung Hwan-rok and wished them good luck in their future endeavors.

Fans in general are concerned about the increase in the contestants dropping out. Given that it was initially supposed to be 99 contestants, the show kickstarted with only 93 contestants in hand. As more news of people leaving the show surfaced on the internet, the real reasons behind the same became a topic of curiosity.

With the rest 91 members continuing their progress on the reality survival show, Boys Planet, fans are excited and eager to see how the participants showcase their talents and who ends up as finalists to debut as a group.

