In the recently released ninth episode of Boys Planet, Lip J was seated as one of the judges to evaluate this week's performances of the surviving contestants. At the end of the episode, the group consisting of Han Yujin, Kim Jiwoong, Seok Matthew, Sung Hanbin, and Yoo Seung-eon rolled out their performance of the cover of Say My Name.
The contestants adopted a high-school concept, adorning school uniforms as they performed on stage. Before their performance began, individual shots of the members were shown on the screen. While the judges collectively agreed that all the trainees looked charming in their outfits, when Han Yujin's shot was on display, Judge Lip J let out a loud gasp that caught everyone's attention.
Given the large age gap between the two, with Yujin only fifteen years old, many fans felt that the reaction was too inappropriate.
Boys Planet judge Lip J under fire for her "weird" reactions to contestant Han Yujin
It's no secret that Boys Planet has many visual members on the show, and fans believe that there's nothing wrong with appreciating their beauty as long as it's done appropriately. When each of the contestants was shown on the screen, most of the judges' reactions felt reasonable. However, many felt that Lip J's reaction was weird and made them feel uncomfortable.
When Han Yujin's shot was shown on the screen, the judge, who was calm and relaxed, suddenly let out an audible gasp. Soon after, she covered her face and blushed a little while she laughed out of embarrassment. Her fellow judges were confused and started to tease her, saying:
"Did your heart drop?/ What? He didn't do anything."
However, she continued to share comments about Han Yujin's performance throughout their stage. The group had a skit embedded in their performance, and there were scenes of members acting out typical high-school romance stereotypes. This included Yujin leaving a drink and a heart-shaped letter on his crush's desk. To this, Lip J reacted by saying:
"Oh my, oh my, oh my. I wish that was my desk!"
She was continuously teased by her fellow judges for her reactions. Moreover, throughout Han Yujin's performance, these comments and reactions kept popping up. Naturally, fans were angered by the same and felt that her reactions were a little weird and inappropriate, considering Han Yujin is underaged.
Following the episode's controversy, Twitter was filled with debates on the issue. Netizens felt that this could be a product of Mnet's 'evil editing' to create drama on the show. However, fans felt that it still didn't justify or explain Lip J's reactions. Additionally, the debate slowly went into discussing the topic of underaged people debuting.
Fans of the show shared that the inappropriate light in which trainees are looked at is exactly why underage people shouldn't be debuting or be present in the public eye. However, many people counteracted the same with the fact that the weird and inappropriate reactions that trainees get aren't their fault but the fault of the ones who direct it.
As the controversy continued, most fans commonly agreed that Lip J's reaction and comments were inappropriate, which is why they were unafraid to call her out for the same.