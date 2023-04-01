In the recently released ninth episode of Boys Planet, Lip J was seated as one of the judges to evaluate this week's performances of the surviving contestants. At the end of the episode, the group consisting of Han Yujin, Kim Jiwoong, Seok Matthew, Sung Hanbin, and Yoo Seung-eon rolled out their performance of the cover of Say My Name.

The contestants adopted a high-school concept, adorning school uniforms as they performed on stage. Before their performance began, individual shots of the members were shown on the screen. While the judges collectively agreed that all the trainees looked charming in their outfits, when Han Yujin's shot was on display, Judge Lip J let out a loud gasp that caught everyone's attention.

Ellie @im_cheshire

Protect him 🥹 @jiwoongiez This is what op was referring to ...Protect him 🥹 @jiwoongiez This is what op was referring to ...Protect him 🥹 https://t.co/grjdvOpGtZ

Given the large age gap between the two, with Yujin only fifteen years old, many fans felt that the reaction was too inappropriate.

Boys Planet judge Lip J under fire for her "weird" reactions to contestant Han Yujin

It's no secret that Boys Planet has many visual members on the show, and fans believe that there's nothing wrong with appreciating their beauty as long as it's done appropriately. When each of the contestants was shown on the screen, most of the judges' reactions felt reasonable. However, many felt that Lip J's reaction was weird and made them feel uncomfortable.

When Han Yujin's shot was shown on the screen, the judge, who was calm and relaxed, suddenly let out an audible gasp. Soon after, she covered her face and blushed a little while she laughed out of embarrassment. Her fellow judges were confused and started to tease her, saying:

"Did your heart drop?/ What? He didn't do anything."

However, she continued to share comments about Han Yujin's performance throughout their stage. The group had a skit embedded in their performance, and there were scenes of members acting out typical high-school romance stereotypes. This included Yujin leaving a drink and a heart-shaped letter on his crush's desk. To this, Lip J reacted by saying:

"Oh my, oh my, oh my. I wish that was my desk!"

She was continuously teased by her fellow judges for her reactions. Moreover, throughout Han Yujin's performance, these comments and reactions kept popping up. Naturally, fans were angered by the same and felt that her reactions were a little weird and inappropriate, considering Han Yujin is underaged.

Following the episode's controversy, Twitter was filled with debates on the issue. Netizens felt that this could be a product of Mnet's 'evil editing' to create drama on the show. However, fans felt that it still didn't justify or explain Lip J's reactions. Additionally, the debate slowly went into discussing the topic of underaged people debuting.

shai ☆ head seokryudan 🧸 @dolls4iyyih lip j’s reaction to yujin is so weird and it’s BEEN weird and that’s why minors shouldn’t debut yet y’all want him in ur top 9 so badly lip j’s reaction to yujin is so weird and it’s BEEN weird and that’s why minors shouldn’t debut yet y’all want him in ur top 9 so badly https://t.co/udwuUhUcYj

🎸⭐️ @Barmin_17 creepy ash Why would they show lip j reaction whenever yujin pops out on the screencreepy ash Why would they show lip j reaction whenever yujin pops out on the screen 💀 creepy ash

Lee jinhee @rayoflight_Hui say my name! NORI☆ 🙄 @jiwoongiez girl Yujin is 15… girl Yujin is 15… This is why even though I acknowledge how much of a talented person Yujin is, I don't want him to debut. Minors always gets sexualized in the idol industry. Lip J is just a mild case, their will be more severe fans once he debuted. He alrdy has many saesangs rn. twitter.com/jiwoongiez/sta… This is why even though I acknowledge how much of a talented person Yujin is, I don't want him to debut. Minors always gets sexualized in the idol industry. Lip J is just a mild case, their will be more severe fans once he debuted. He alrdy has many saesangs rn. twitter.com/jiwoongiez/sta…

rie @itboyyujin Lip j needs to be removed from the show and y'all need to stop using this for your "yujin should not debut" agenda.

Minors shouldn't be held accountable for a predators action. Lip j needs to be removed from the show and y'all need to stop using this for your "yujin should not debut" agenda.Minors shouldn't be held accountable for a predators action.

nica @oym4arks who's gonna tell lip j that yujin is a child & this isn't even the first time she's making inappropriate remarks about him 🤨 who's gonna tell lip j that yujin is a child & this isn't even the first time she's making inappropriate remarks about him 🤨

mia¹² 🧸 VOTE FOR SEUNGRUTO @choegyus i need lip j to stop being weird to yujin what the hell was that i need lip j to stop being weird to yujin what the hell was that

🚫 @seokudan miss lip J han yujin can be your SON let’s stop this miss lip J han yujin can be your SON let’s stop this https://t.co/iuT2uoT8fu

Fans of the show shared that the inappropriate light in which trainees are looked at is exactly why underage people shouldn't be debuting or be present in the public eye. However, many people counteracted the same with the fact that the weird and inappropriate reactions that trainees get aren't their fault but the fault of the ones who direct it.

As the controversy continued, most fans commonly agreed that Lip J's reaction and comments were inappropriate, which is why they were unafraid to call her out for the same.

Poll : 0 votes