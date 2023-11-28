MAMA Awards 2023: Where to stream online, performance lineup, schedule, & all you need to know

On November 28 and 29, 2023, the Tokyo Dome in Japan will host the prestigious MAMA Awards. The dates and venue of the highly anticipated award presentation, CJ ENM, were earlier revealed in a press release on September 21. The ceremony is slated to commence at 6 pm KST (Korean Standard Time) and will see performances from the heavyweights of the K-pop world.

The K-pop soloist and rapper Jeon Somin will be the host on the first day of the ceremony on November 28, while actor-and-singer Park Bo-gum will host the ceremony on November 29 at Tokyo Dome, Japan.

The performing artist lineup, as announced by the official page of MAMA AWARDS (@MnetMAMA), will comprise &TEAM, Dynamicduo, Kep1er, BOYNEXTDOOR, and more.

This year, the prestigious award ceremony is built upon the concept of "ONE I BORN". The idea stands for the combination of "I," which displays limitless potential, "MAMA," good energy, and our shared birthright as "ONE."

Thus, the press announcement stated that the award ceremony will honor positivity, boundless imaginative thinking, and the universal influence of music.

MAMA Awards 2023 will feature performances from many prominent artists

Japan, the Land of the Rising Sun, will host the prestigious Korean music award show at Tokyo Dome for the first time. For the uninitiated, the MAMA awards were originally presented in 1999 and have since honored musicians who have made exceptional contributions to the K-pop and Asian music scenes.

Furthermore, music that was released between October 22, 2022, and September 2023 has been chosen as one of the acceptable submissions or is eligible to be entered in this year's awards.

Moreover, the MAMA Awards have been held in many Asian locations over the past 24 years, including Macao, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and more.

Meanwhile, on November 28, 2023, the award ceremony will witness performances from &TEAM, Dynamicduo, INI, ENHYPEN, JOI, Lee Young Ji, JUST B, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Kep1er, Street Woman Fighter2, TVXQ!, xikers, and the Japanese musician and songwriter Yoshiki.

On the second day, November 29, the ceremony will be hosted by Park Bo-gum as mentioned earlier, and artists such as BOYNEXTDOOR, SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM, ZEROBASEONE will be performing.

In addition, G(I)-DLE, EL7Z UP, RIIZE, and TREASURE will give their performances as well along with Monika and NiziU.

As per the official announcement of MAMA AWARDS (@MnetMAMA), the red carpet on November 28 and 29 will roll out at 4 pm KST and the ceremony will commence from 6 pm KST. The show will be broadcast on air on Mnet and tvN SHOW in South Korea and will be LIVE streamed on TVING.

Furthermore, the show will be live-streamed worldwide on YouTube on the official channels of Mnet K-POP, Mnet TV, M2, and KCON Official.

In addition, in Japan, one can watch it on Mnet Japan, Mnet Smart+, and au Smart Pass. In Singapore, tvN Asia and meWATCH are the two platforms where viewers can enjoy watching the award ceremony. In Vietnam, viewers and fans can watch the MAMA Awards 2023 on FPT PLAY.

Meanwhile, in countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, and Myanmar, viewers and fans of K-pop music can watch the ceremony on tvN Asia as well.

The Tokyo Dome, which can hold up to 55,000 people, is the biggest indoor stadium and boasts a long history of holding concerts by several worldwide performers.

A number of well-known performers, like Madonna and the K-pop group BTS, performed at the stadiums including one of the most well-known Rolling Stones solo performances, TVXQ, Michael Jackson, and Paul McCartney.

Spectators are eager to see the magnificence of the MAMA Awards 2023, which will take place in Japan's opulent stadium this year. The event promises to be monumental and unforgettable.