On September 12, 2023, Paste Magazine released its esteemed list of the 30 greatest K-pop albums of all time. Almost all of the fan favorites are on this list, and fans couldn’t agree more with the publication. The magazine also made efforts to describe every album appropriately and sincerely so that the description could do justice to the album's popularity and legacy.

Paste Magazine announces their top 30 list (Image via Twitter/PasteMagazine)

This list was posted on their official website with the album’s name, artists’ names, album rank, and a brief description of the album. This list included the names of currently active Korean pop luminaries such as J-hope, BTS, NewJeans, ATEEZ, and TXT, along with some veteran names from Girls’ Generation, RAIN, and Taeyeon.

Paste Magazine's list of the best K-pop albums of all time

Paste Magazine is an online music, entertainment, and lifestyle publication that covers a wide range of topics, including music, movies, TV shows, video games, books, and more. It was founded in 2002 and has since become known for its in-depth reviews, features, interviews, and coverage of various aspects of popular culture.

Expand Tweet

Paste Magazine is known for its thoughtful and well-written content, making it a popular source for entertainment and pop culture enthusiasts. While it started as a print publication, it transitioned to an online-only format in 2010 and has continued to thrive in the digital space. It has a dedicated following of readers who appreciate its diverse coverage and cultural insights.

Recently, the magazine revealed its personal list of the greatest K-pop albums of all time. Fans were thrilled to find the names of their favorite artists on the list.

This rank wise list can be given as follows:

1. f(x) - Pink Tape

2. J-Hope - Jack In The Box

3. BTS - Love Yourself: Tear

4. IU - Palette

5. Red Velvet - Perfect Velvet

6. SHINee - Odd

7. TXT - The Chaos Chapter: Freeze

8. Wonder Girls - Reboot

9. Taeyeon - INVU

10. Stray Kids - Noeasy

11. Taemin - Advice

12. BIGBANG - Made

13. SEVENTEEN - Heng:garae

14. Bobby - Lucky Man

15. BLACKPINK - The Album

16. ATEEZ - The World EP.1: Movement

17. Hwasa - Maria

18. NewJeans - Get Up

19. TWICE - Feel Special

20. 2NE1 - Crush

21. Super Junior - Sorry Sorry

22. Chungha - Querencia

23. (G)I-DLE - I Never Die

24. Eric Nam - Interview

25. EXO - Exodus

26. Girls Generation - Girls Generation

27. Baby V.O.X - Come Come Come Baby

28. H.O.T - I Yah!

29. RAIN - Rainism

30. Lee Hyori - It’s Hyorish

Expand Tweet

People were ecstatic to find BTS’ album as well as J-hope’s individual album representing his world dominance as a solo artist. Talking about Jack In The Box, the magazine defined the album as a kaleidoscopic construction. They termed him a legendary singer, saying that only a handful of K-pop artists have achieved so much like J-hope did on this 10-track masterpiece.

Talking about the most trending and one of the greatest girl groups there ever will be, BLACKPINK, the magazine wrote that BLACKPINK: The Album is a real testament of the group's musical growth from early days to what they have become now.

Expand Tweet

People who are and were aware of BTS’ impact already were pleased to find the names of some young idol groups like TXT and NewJeans creating an influence already. The list also displayed some of the most influential names in the industry, like Taeyeon, IU, SHINee, BIGBANG, and EXO.

This Paste Magazine list of only 30 albums is enough to rock the entire K-pop world.It resonated with audiences worldwide, underscoring the importance and influence of these albums, their songs, and the meaning behind them.