NewJeans' look for Levi's latest campaign wins the internet: "The most iconic collab of all time"

NewJeans recently featured in the latest campaign by the American giant Levi's, which specializes in denim-based clothing and jeans. The Levi's 501 campaign aims to celebrate personalization and individuality, as customers can visit the brand's tailor shops to add special touches to their jeans.

For the 150th anniversary, the "monster rookie" girl group could be seen getting fitted and adding their own twists to the classic denim pieces, flaunting their unique sense of style and creativity. In an exclusive interview with Highsnobiety, the hit K-pop girl group stated,

"This campaign encourages us all to express our unique style by showing different ways to wear Levi's 501 and make it your own."

The name of the campaign comes from the fact that one can customize a range of pieces from the clothing brand, which covers up to 501 different pieces. The campaign celebrates diversity, as everyone can enjoy Levi's jeans with the help of its customization service.

Netizens were thrilled to see the two collaborate, as NewJeans choosing to represent a brand that specializes in jeans further spreads the message that the K-pop girl group had in mind when they chose their group name.

The name was chosen to imply the timelessness of a pair of jeans, while also bringing something new to the K-pop scene. Levi's 501 campaign offers the opportunity for just that, as one can take a classic pair of jeans and create something completely new out of it with their customization service.

NewJeans members experimented with fun hair accessories for the latest Levi's 501 campaign

Other than their strong vocals and amazing dance skills, NewJeans is best known for the incorporation of Y2K aesthetics into their fashion and beauty choices. The Levi's 501 campaign was the perfect opportunity for the members to bring in a hint of retro into their fashion choices, opting for pieces like flared jeans and lots of embellishments and patches adorning their denim pieces.

For the latest campaign, NewJeans members rocked two different sets of looks, one being more minimalistic than the other. To match the themes they were going for with the two sets of looks, the singers went with effortless hairstyles to pair with their minimalistic ensembles, which offered a preppy feel to the pictorial.

However, for the retro-themed photoshoot, the hit K-pop girl group incorporated lots of hair accessories into their hairstyles for a funky and fresh look. For the preppy photoshoot, everyone except Minji went with effortless hairdos, keeping their hair straight and texture-free. Minji, on the other hand, went with beautiful twin braids for the minimalistic shoot and a simple brushed-down hairstyle for the retro-themed pictorial.

She parted her hair down the side, using fun hairclips to keep all her hair tucked away from her face. Hanni opted for a beanie to cover the crown of her head instead, letting out her bangs to help frame her face.

Meanwhile, Danielle let her beautiful curls steal the show, flaunting her original hair texture in a beautiful half-up half-down hairdo. She added two large hairclips to the side of her head, which added a hint of dazzle to the heavily textured look.

Haerin's hairstyle was super funky and quite different from what she tends to go for, as she wrapped her hair into twin braids, which she then decorated using an ultra thin pink ribbon. Along with that, she used floral accessories in sections of her hair, which added intrigue to the overall look.

Hyein went heavy on the retro theme, as her outfit would be perfect for a vintage look. Her hairstyle was quite intriguing as well, as she went with a deep side part. Along with that, she adorned the side of her head with adorable hairclips and a long blue ribbon tied into a bow.

Fans absolutely loved NewJeans' look for the Levi's campaign, exclaiming that the fashion choices perfectly captured each member's personality and sense of style. Netizens were highly appreciative of their funky hairstyles for the retro-themed shoot, with Minji's braids for the minimalistic pictorial getting special mention, as the NewJeans member looked gorgeous in the same.

While the NewJeans members' hairstyles were stunning, their makeup looks were just as beautiful, with the singers sporting eye and lip makeup look with a dewy base that highlighted their glass-like skin. For the preppy shoot, they toned down the eye and lip makeup, opting for subtle nudes and peachy shades instead, which would be perfect for Fall 2023.