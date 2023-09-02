NewJeans Danielle's look for the YSL Beauty pop-up store event wins the internet: "This gotta be Danielle’s alter ego"

On September 1, 2023, NewJeans' Danielle made an appearance at the YSL Beauty Pop-Up Store in Seoul. The pop-up store aims to celebrate the release of the new Couture Clutch Eyeshadow Palette, which is a chic 10-pan palette with a mix of mattes, satins, and shimmers to help one create any eye makeup look.

The palette comes encased in a luxurious, cushiony clutch, making it a great addition to one's makeup bag. Besides the eyeshadow palette, one can also check out the beauty brand's other bestselling premium products at the pop-up store.

Netizens swooned over Danielle's stunning visuals, as many noted that the K-pop sensation went with a completely different look from what she tends to opt for. The NewJeans member exuded a mature aura at the YSL Beauty event, looking gorgeous in a black mini dress with an asymmetrical hemline, paired with an edgy leather jacket.

As of March 2023, the NewJeans star is an official ambassador of the beauty brand, taking active part in its campaigns and promotional events. The K-pop idol recently featured in Marie Claire Korea's September issue, modeling for the Couture Clutch Eyeshadow Palette. She went with a similar look for the magazine feature as well, opting for mature beauty choices for the cover shoot.

NewJeans' Danielle looked stunning in natural makeup and wavy hairdo at the YSL Beauty Pop-Up Store in Seoul

Danielle showed up to the YSL Beauty Pop-Up Store in a chic black mini dress with an edgy asymmetrical hemline. To amp up the look even further, she paired it with a black leather jacket, completing the super edgy look with a black neck ribbon and black block heels.

The Super Shy singer paired her all-black ensemble with natural makeup, going with a beautiful dewy base for her look. She kept her lip makeup quite subtle as well, opting for a natural pink shade that added a hint of color. Along with that, she went with a creamy finish for her lip product, making them look plumper and more natural.

Danielle's eye makeup was subtle yet intricate, with the NewJeans member incorporating a light dusting of blusher right under her eyes. She kept her eye makeup quite minimal, simply incorporating a light shimmery eyeshadow shade around her eyes to give them a brightened up look. She finished the look with a coat of mascara, lending her lashes a lift.

The ETA singer is well-known for her curly hair, which she often flaunted pre-debut. She brought back the curls ever so slightly for the YSL Beauty event. The singer neatly parted her hair down the middle, tying it up into an updo at the back of her head.

For the front sections of her hair, Danielle incorporated beautiful curls into her face-framing fringes, which added texture and volume to her hairdo. She continued the textured look at the back as well, styling the loose tufts of hair into soft waves to give her hairstyle a casual yet chic look.

Netizens couldn't get enough of her beauty, as they gushed over the new side to Danielle that YSL Beauty tends to bring out. While many swooned over her stunning visuals, an X user went on to note that the NewJeans member knocks the breath out of them with her beauty.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@koreadispatch)

NewJeans' idol Danielle pleasantly surprised her fans quite recently, as she dabbled with composition and songwriting for the hit single, Super Shy. Netizens were left impressed with her creativity and artistic prowess, and fans couldn't be more proud of her achievements.