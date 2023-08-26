NewJeans Danielle's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "I refuse to believe this is Danielle Marsh"

NewJeans' Danielle will be featured in the September issue of Marie Claire Korea, where she collaborated with the French luxury brand, YSL Beauty. In the magazine pictorial, the K-pop idol can be seen rocking several different makeup styles, including an eye makeup look that incorporates the beauty brand's latest product, the Couture Clutch Eyeshadow Palette.

The popular magazine recently released two Instagram carousels featuring the K-pop star in several different looks, showcasing the versatility of the eyeshadow palette. The NewJeans member sported a wide variety of eye makeup looks, ranging from soft yet vibrant pinks and corals that will be perfect for summer and spring makeup to muted nudes and browns that will be better suited for fall and winter.

Expand Tweet

Netizens were left pleasantly surprised by her intense aura in the magazine pictorial, as the K-pop idol is best known for her adorable personality. Fans were mesmerized as the NewJeans star's eyes were the central focus of the photoshoot, with Danielle intensely staring right into the camera for most of the pictures.

The K-pop sensation was officially announced as the newest ambassador of YSL Beauty in March 2023. Since then, the NewJeans member has appeared in several campaigns, endorsing the beauty brand's Rouge Volupte Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick.

NewJeans Danielle looked stunning in several different makeup looks and hairstyles for Marie Claire Korea's September issue

Expand Tweet

Danielle rocked all-black ensembles in all of the pictures for the photoshoot, sporting a mix of edgy and elegant outfits to keep it interesting. She paired her outfits with neat hairstyles, ensuring to keep all her hair brushed away from her face to allow her stunning makeup looks to be the star of the show.

The NewJeans star went with two different hairstyles, one being a beautiful brushed-down look with a neat off-center part. However, the second hairdo was edgier, as she went with the viral high ponytail look that she rocked in the Super Shy MV. The hairstyles were seamless and didn't draw attention away from the makeup, looking chic without taking away from the look.

For her makeup, Danielle opted for several different looks, sporting a mix of subtle and full-glam makeup to flaunt the versatility of the Couture Clutch Eyeshadow Palette. She went with subtle makeup looks for most of the pictures, using soft pinks, nudes, and corals to add depth to her eyes.

While all the makeup looks were absolutely gorgeous, the makeup she wore with the leather jacket made a statement, as the K-pop star rocked a full glam eye makeup look, complete with an intense smokey eye, a defined winged liner, and heavy coats of mascara. The bold eye makeup became an instant hit among her fans, as it is quite different from what Danielle tends to opt for.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans swooned over the NewJeans member's beauty choices, with several of them noting that makeup can indeed change the look of a person quite dramatically. Her high ponytail became the talk of the town yet again, as an X user exclaimed that "it was made for danielle."

NewJeans' Danielle much recently impressed her fans by dabbling into songwriting for their hit single Super Shy. Along with that, she also took part in the composition of the title track, wowing the internet with her artistic prowess.