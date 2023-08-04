NewJeans Hanni's look for her latest magazine cover wins the internet: "Eating up every magazine pictorial"

NewJeans' Hanni has been announced as the latest cover star of Elle Korea's Elle D Edition. The K-pop sensation collaborated with Chaumet for the same, showcasing their latest Bee My Love Collection. Along with the still covers, the OMG singer also shot some moving covers with Elle Korea, which have a more elegant feel to them compared to the still ones.

The K-pop star rocked several different pieces from the luxury jewelry brand, layering together their yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold pieces to keep it interesting. The Ditto singer looked dazzling on the cover of Elle D Edition, as she sported a mix of earrings, rings, pendants, and necklaces for the photoshoot.

NewJeans Hanni's look for her latest magazine cover wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@ellekorea)

Netizens loved the look of the NewJeans member, commending her for looking absolutely stunning in every magazine pictorial she has featured in since her debut. Fans noted that Hanni looked gorgeous on the magazine cover, sporting a mix of elegant and edgy looks and flaunting the versatility of the jewelry pieces.

NewJeans Hanni rocks an elegant as well as an edgy look on the cover of Elle Korea's Elle D Edition

Hanni rocked several different looks for the cover pictorial, offering a wide range of looks to showcase how one could style the Chaumet jewelry pieces. For some pictures, she went with an elegant and classy look, sporting individual pieces from the Bee My Love collection without any layering.

However, for the edgy looks, the Cookie star went heavy on the bling, incorporating several different pieces at the same time for a bedazzled look. While the elegant look would be perfect for formal occasions, the edgy look would be better suited for casual parties and get-togethers.

Hanni rocked two different hairstyles for the cover shoot, one being a simple brushed-down hairdo with bangs, flaunting her naturally straight hair. The second hairstyle was a chic updo, with tufts of hair sticking out from the back to break the structure and add some intrigue to the overall look.

The Hype Boy singer incorporated face-framing fringes into the look, brushing her bangs to the side to keep the look more elegant. The top knot with tufts of hair sticking out is what kept the updo from looking too formal, making the hairstyle more suitable for the NewJeans member's personal style.

For her makeup look, Hanni went with a beautiful dewy base, incorporating freckles on the bridge of her nose, aligning the look with the current makeup trend of drawing on fake freckles. To make them look more natural, she opted for a heavy dose of blusher under her eyes and on the bridge of her nose, which gave her a stunning sunkissed look.

The Attention star kept her lip makeup super glossy, going in with a lip tint before topping it with an ultra-shiny gloss. This made her lips look fuller, adding a natural-looking reddish pink shade to them. She went with soft smokey eye makeup, incorporating brown eyeshadow on the upper lips and smudging out her winged liner, which gave her a gorgeous almond eye shape.

Hanni did away with the fake freckles for the moving cover, opting for a natural 'no-makeup' makeup instead, which made the look more elegant and classy. She went with a baby pink shade for her lips, keeping her eye and cheek makeup to a minimum by simply adding a light dusting of pink blusher to her cheeks.

jer 😜 @hanniph6m



I SAID, IT GIRL WHO?



these pics are enough to tell you the answer. THANK YOU HANNI PHAM FOR BLESSING US WITH YOUR OVERFLOWING VISUALS. WE ARE GRATEFUL TO HAVE WITNESS THE CELESTIAL BEING WITHIN YOU! pic.twitter.com/19AHXvyufg it girl who?? 🥲I SAID, IT GIRL WHO?these pics are enough to tell you the answer. THANK YOU HANNI PHAM FOR BLESSING US WITH YOUR OVERFLOWING VISUALS. WE ARE GRATEFUL TO HAVE WITNESS THE CELESTIAL BEING WITHIN YOU!

Fans swooned over Hanni's stunning visuals, with several of them calling her an "IT girl". Bunnies even joked about the fact that the singer can serve looks for two different target audiences, as she looked like an "elegant princess" in some pictures and a "Y2K youngster" in others. The edgy look was especially fitting for the NewJeans member, as the K-pop girl group often incorporates Y2K fashion and beauty choices into their music videos.

NewJeans recently made headlines with their iconic performance at Lollapalooza 2023, making it their first-ever performance in the US. This makes them the first K-pop girl group to achieve this feat, marking a major milestone for the entire K-pop industry.