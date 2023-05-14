Top 3 NewJeans beauty brand endorsements

K-pop girl group NewJeans is one of the biggest sensation in the K-entertainment industry currently and has bagged some major brand endorsements. As a group, their most recent brand endorsement is with the tech giant LG, especially for their LG Gram. Prior to this, they also scored an endorsement with Coca Cola for Coke Zero and also released a promo song titled Zero.

As for fashion and beauty, NewJeans members have collaborations with some of the biggest brands around the world. For beauty, the girl group members have been picked individually as brand ambassadors for different beauty brands, as is usually done for beauty collaborations.

Armani, YSL, and Chanel: NewJeans members are ambassadors for some of the biggest beauty brands

1) Hanni x Armani Beauty

Hanni has time and again expressed her love for makeup, making her the perfect fit for this brand endorsement. The NewJeans member is the global makeup ambassador of Armani Beauty and has started her campaigns with the Italian Luxury brand already.

Giorgio Armani and Hanni had only good things to say about one another, with Armani noting that the K-pop idol has an interesting personality, which was key to the decision of collaborating with her. Hanni also stated that Armani Beauty was not an ordinary luxury beauty brand, as they are timeless yet have avoided to become dated by keeping up with the times.

Hanni has campaigned for three of their makeup products - My Armani To Go Cushion Foundation, Power Fabric+ Foundation, and her most recent campaign was for the Lip Maestro Satin Lipstick.

2) Danielle x YSL Beauty

Yves Saint Laurent is well-known for their beauty products, which have some of the best formulations in the beauty industry. Vogue Korea was the one to announce that the NewJeans member has been chosen as the new ambassador for YSL Beauty.

Danielle already has a fashion brand deal with Burberry, and she will be collaborating with Yves Saint Laurent for the beauty section. Her first campaign was for YSL Beauty's Candy Glaze lipstick, and she is yet to reveal her second campaign with the beauty brand.

In the campaign, one can see the NewJeans member rocking the Candy Glaze lipstick in two different shades: Pink Satisfaction and Red Crush. Danielle sports a dewy lip makeup look in the pictorials, which emphasizes the gorgeous glossy finish the Candy Glaze lipstick has.

3) Minji x Chanel

Chanel chose Minji as their newest ambassador for beauty, fashion, and jewellery. The impressive thing about the NewJeans member bagging this deal is that the luxury fashion house has never before chose one single ambassador for three different categories.

Her first campaign for Chanel was featured on Elle Korea, where she can be seen in classic Chanel tweed jacket and beret hat. The whole look is created using Chanel products, including her entire makeup look.

With a flawless dewy base and glossy lips, Minji looks dreamy in her first-ever campaign with the luxury beauty brand. Along with that, for her birthday on May 7, 2023, Chanel even sent Minji some goodies to celebrate the special day.

NewJeans members have been scoring some amazing brand endorsements as their popularity keeps soaring higher. Likewise, their fans can't wait to see what the K-pop girl group has in store for the future.

