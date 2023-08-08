5 beauty looks NewJeans members flaunted at their Lollapalooza 2023 performance

Lollapalooza 2023 marked a major milestone for the hit K-pop girl group NewJeans, as the 'monster rookies' performed at their very first US live stage, becoming the first-ever K-pop girl group to achieve this feat.

NewJeans members are well-known for their Y2K-inspired fashion and beauty choices, which they brought to the stage with their single-toned pleated skirts and their exposed hemlines. They paired their outfits with effortless hairstyles and makeup, looking absolutely stunning as they mesmerized their audience with their vocals.

NewJeans members went heavy on face gems and chunky glitter for their Lollapalooza 2023 performance

1) Minji

Minji at Lollapalooza 2023 (Image via Instagram/@koreadispatch)

NewJeans' Minji looked gorgeous in a beautiful wavy hairstyle, keeping it straight at the top and curling it from her chin onward. She went with an off-center parting, styling her locks to curl ever so slightly to beautifully frame her face and add some texture to the top half of the hairstyle.

For her makeup, she opted for a subtle look with a soft matte base, incorporating adorable heart-shaped face gems around her cheekbones and the inner corners of her eyes. The face gems made her eyes the central focus of her makeup look, which she further accentuated with the help of a minimal winged liner and a heavy coat of mascara.

2) Hanni

Hanni at Lollapalooza 2023 (Image via Instagram/@koreadispatch)

NewJeans' Hanni went with a straight hairdo, opting for a neat middle part for her look. The singer is best known for her edgy hairstyles, which she added a touch of to her Lollapalooza 2023 look by incorporating a micro braid to the crown of her head. While the hairdo was effortless and simple, the micro braid added a personal touch to the overall look.

The K-pop star went heavy on the face gems and glitter, as she used them for her eye makeup look. She highlighted the inner corners of her eyes with some liquid glitter eyeshadow, extending it further along her lower lash line and upper eyelids. The face gems added intrigue to her look as she used them to highlight the bridge of her nose as well, using smaller ones around her upper eyelid.

3) Danielle

Danielle at Lollapalooza 2023 (Image via Instagram/@koreadispatch)

Danielle's hairstyle was absolutely stunning, as she experimented with tight waves throughout the length of her hair. Her hair appeared curly at the roots, which added some volume to her hairstyle. She left them unbrushed to make the waves tighter and more exaggerated.

The NewJeans member flaunted heavy eye makeup, as she opted for a smokey winged liner and heavy coats of mascara to accentuate her eye shape. She added a layer of shimmery eyeshadow to her upper eyelids, highlighting her inner corners with the same. Similar to Minji, she added cute star-shaped face gems to the highest point of her cheekbones to add intrigue to her makeup look.

4) Haerin

Haerin at Lollapalooza 2023 (Image via Instagram/@koreadispatch)

NewJeans' Haerin opted for an effortless hairstyle, simply parting her hair down the middle. She made it interesting by adding heavy layers to her face-framing fringes, which added volume to her hairdo while also framing her face beautifully.

Haerin's eye makeup stood out compared to the rest of her look, as she went with an iridescent liquid eyeshadow covering the entire upper eyelid. She further accentuated her stunning almond-shaped eyes by tightlining her upper lash line and adding a heavy coat of mascara to her lashes. Along with that, she also added a single face gem at the center of her lower lash line, highlighting her aegyo sal.

5) Hyein

Hyein at Lollapalooza 2023 (Image via Instagram/@koreadispatch)

NewJeans' Hyein opted for straight hair as well, flaunting her natural hair texture. She incorporated face-framing locks into the hairdo to give her hair a layered look. Additionally, she styled the tips of her hair to curl inward, which added some volume to her hairstyle.

Hyein went with a very subtle makeup look compared to the rest, incorporating some chunky glitter into the inner corners of her eyes and finishing off the look with a winged liner and mascara.

The hit K-pop girl group didn't forget about their nails, as they rocked the mismatched manicure that is trending thanks to NewJeans members often opting for the same. They went with a mix of white, black, and red for the base, adding nail art that would best suit each NewJeans member's personality.