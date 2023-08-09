NewJeans Hanni's look for the Chaumet pop-up store event in Seoul wins the internet: "Looks like an angel"

NewJeans' Hanni recently made an appearance at the Chaumet Pop-Up Store in Shinsegae Department Store in Gangnam. The K-pop star looked gorgeous in a white mini dress, which she paired with multiple pieces from the French luxury brand's Bee My Love Collection.

The OMG singer was recently featured in Elle Korea's Elle D Edition, donning pieces from the very same collection. While she went with two different looks for the magazine cover, styling the luxury jewelry pieces to create both an elegant and an edgy look, the NewJeans member opted for a layered look for the pop-up store event.

Fans absolutely loved the elegant and dainty look she went with for the event, with several of them stating that she looked "like an angel". The K-pop idol went with a more mature feel for her fashion choices, adding an edge to the overall look with the jewelry layering.

Her outfit choice was quite different from what she tends to opt for, as the NewJeans member is best known for her edgy fashion and beauty choices. The hit K-pop girl group tends to incorporate Y2K aesthetics into their looks, which makes Hanni's look for the Chaumet event something very different from what they would usually go for.

NewJeans Hanni looked elegant in effortless hair and makeup look at the Chaumet Pop-Up Store

Hanni went with a beautiful white minidress with black shoulder straps and scrunched-up trimmings at the neckline. The dress was classic and elegant, perfectly fitting the luxury pieces from the high-end jewelry brand. She paired her ensemble with pieces from Chaumet's Bee My Love Collection, which was the central focus of the pop-up store event.

The NewJeans star opted for a simple and effortless hairstyle that complemented her outfit well. She chose to wear her hair with a neat middle part, letting out her bangs to help frame her face. She styled her bangs to be feathery and wispy, thus not looking too blunt for the elegant look she was going for.

Along with that, the idol also incorporated some very soft waves throughout her hair length, which added a beautiful flow to her hair without taking away from the classy and minimal look.

For her makeup, Hanni went with her usual dewy base, pairing it with bright pink cheeks that made her look more fresh and youthful. She opted for a similar blush pink shade for her lips as well, finishing her lip makeup with a coat of lip gloss for an ultra-shiny look.

She kept her eye makeup look quite minimal, going for a thin winged liner and a heavy coat of mascara that adds definition to her eyes. She also added the slightest touch of shimmery eyeshadow, which helped highlight her inner corners and aegyo sal.

Netizens couldn't get enough of Hanni's stunning visuals, with several of them exclaiming that she looked "too gorgeous" and "too pretty" at the Chaumet event. A Twitter user claimed that the NewJeans member was "the main event", while another stated that she has an "insane face card".

While the NewJeans member visited the Chaumet pop-up store on August 8, 2023, Cha Eun-woo paid a visit to the French luxury brand's new location just a few days ago. The long-time friend of the maison also showed up at the store rocking several pieces from the Bee My Love Collection, looking dapper in a beige suit paired with a tailored vest.