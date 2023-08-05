Cha Eun-woo's look for the Chaumet pop-up store event in Seoul wins the internet: "The prince of Chaumet is back"

Cha Eun-woo recently made an appearance at the Chaumet Pop-Up in Shinsegae Department Store in Gangnam, Seoul. The ASTRO member was invited by the French luxury brand for the launch of their latest collection, Bee My Love. On their website, the high jewelry house states:

"An icon of Parisian jewellery, the Bee My Love collection boldly embraces the symbol of the bee. Like a beehive formed over time, the graphic honeycombs multiply endlessly, refined to the point of abstraction and enhanced by unique craftsmanship."

The K-drama star has been associated with the luxury jewelry brand for quite some time, having recently visited their historic location in Paris as well. While there, he had an opportunity to visit the French high jewelry house's workshop, where he witnessed the artisans at work.

The K-pop idol has always shown an appreciation for Chaumet's jewelry pieces, earning him the title "prince of Chaumet." After his images surfaced, fans couldn't contain their excitement to see the star collaborate with the French jewelry brand yet again, as the luxury pieces pair perfectly with his stunning visuals.

Cha Eun-woo went with an off-white look for his recent appearance at the pop-up store, opting for an ensemble that was slightly more casual than his outfit for the visit to 12 Vendôme, Chaumet's iconic address in Paris. To pair with his suited-up look, he sported several pieces from the Bee My Love collection, going for a mix of pendants, bracelets, and rings.

Cha Eun-woo looked dapper in subtle makeup and layered hairstyle at the Chaumet Pop-Up Store

The ASTRO member looked dapper in an off-white suit for the Chaumet event, pairing his tailored jacket with a vest instead of a shirt to keep it more casual. He paired the semi-casual ensemble with luxury pieces from the Bee My Love Collection, layering the pendants and bracelets for an edgier look.

Besides that, Cha Eun-woo paired his gorgeous fashion choices with a subtle makeup look, opting for a dewy base to accentuate his glass-like skin. He kept his eye and cheek makeup natural, as he usually does, opting for a beautiful natural pink shade for his lips. He went with a glossy finish for his lip makeup look, adding a light coat of lip gloss as the finishing touch for his natural makeup look.

He also brought in the intrigue with his hairstyle, rocking a highly layered hairdo with soft waves throughout, which made his hair look extra voluminous. Moreover, Cha Eun-woo didn't go for a clean part, keeping it messy to make his hairstyle more casual and lived-in. He opted for a wet look instead, intricately styling his bangs for them to frame his face beautifully. He styled the tips of his hair at the back to curl outwards, giving the look more texture and adding some intrigue.

As evident from the above-embedded tweets, netizens swooned over Cha Eun-woo's good looks, calling him a work of "perfection." Fans found his stunning visuals to be "unreal," as many exclaimed that his "beauty is out of this world." Additionally, a Twitter user joked about the K-drama star "oozing main character aura wherever he goes," while another gushed about his side profile looking just as gorgeous.

While Cha Eun-woo showcased the Bee My Love Collection in-person, NewJeans' Hanni flaunted several pieces from the same for her recent cover shoot with Elle Korea. The OMG singer will be featuring on the cover of Elle Korea's digital issue Elle D Edition, starring in both still and moving covers for the digital read.