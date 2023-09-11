NewJeans Hanni's look for her latest magazine cover wins the internet: "This girl is so fine"

NewJeans' Hanni was recently announced as the cover star of the digital issue of Harper's Bazaar Korea's September installment, where she collaborated with the Italian luxury brand Armani.

The K-pop sensation will be appearing in three different covers for the digital edition, which will be accompanied by two fashion films and a stunning pictorial. In addition, the South Korean magazine will offer an exclusive interview with the star, where she would talk about her favorite lipstick and the shade she tends to usually go for.

As the global ambassador of the fashion house's beauty segment, the NewJeans member showcased the versatility of its makeup products by incorporating them into three different makeup looks for the magazine covers. She has been representing Armani Beauty since February 2023, having led several campaigns for the luxury beauty brand.

Netizens swooned over her stunning visuals, as they commended her for beautifully executing all three looks she went with for the cover pictorial. Armani Beauty's Lip Power Long-Lasting Matte Lipstick was the key product for all the looks, with the singer showcasing its versatility by incorporating it into several different makeup looks.

The NewJeans member will be the cover star alongside Kim Se-jeong, who collaborated with Longchamp for her cover shoot. While Hanni's cover pictorial represents the beauty segment, Kim Se-jeong's photoshoot covers the fashion segment instead. As it is, the K-drama actor dons several pieces from Longchamp's Fall-Winter 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection.

NewJeans Hanni rocked three different hair and makeup looks for Harper's Bazaar Korea's September issue's digital cover

Hanni kept her fashion choices minimal for the Harper's Bazaar Korea shoot, as her makeup looks were the central focus of the pictorial. She kept the same base makeup throughout the photoshoot, only changing up her lip color to transform the overall look. As evident from the pictures, it perfectly showcased the versatility of Armani Beauty's Lip Power Long-Lasting Matte Lipstick.

For her base makeup, the NewJeans member went with a soft dewy base, incorporating a pink blusher to her cheeks to lend the high points of her face with a natural-looking flush. She kept her eye makeup subtle, as she simply lined her upper lash line with a black eyeliner and incorporated a light coat of mascara to give her lashes a stunning lift.

However, Hanni switched up the lip shades throughout the cover shoot. She rocked a variety of lip makeup looks, ranging from a minimalistic nude shade to a reddish-pink hue that would be perfect for an everyday look. Along with that, she also sported a bold red lip for one of the looks, flaunting a matte rendition of the classic red lip.

As for her hairstyles, the NewJeans star went with three different hairdos for the magazine covers. For the bold red lip makeup, she opted for a sleek hairstyle that had a neat middle part, leaving her hair straight and without any added texture.

For another look, the NewJeans member paired a messy yet chic updo with the nude lip shade, incorporating bangs and face-framing fringes to add intrigue to the overall look. As for the reddish pink lipstick, she went with a wavy hairstyle that had soft waves incorporated throughout the length of her hair to make the hairdo look more casual and lived-in.

Fans loved Hanni's beauty choices for the cover pictorial, noting that she looked "angelic" and her beauty was "unmatched." An X user even jokingly noted that Hanni was "allergic to not serving," while others exclaimed that her smile was beautiful and that she looked like a princess in the cover shoot.

In other news, the hit K-pop girl group recently featured in the latest campaign by Levi's to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the denim brand. The campaign celebrates self-expression and creativity, as the 'monster rookies' rock personalized jeans, best showcasing each member's individuality and impeccable fashion sense.