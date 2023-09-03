NewJeans' look for Carin's latest campaign wins the internet: "They look so pretty"

NewJeans recently starred in the latest campaign by Carin, a Korean eyewear brand that is best known for its light and comfortable glasses. The "Be Natural, Be Classy" campaign brings back classic eyeglasses designs, with the singers exuding grace and elegance in pieces from the brand's iconic Air Series and the new Titanium Series.

The hit K-pop girl group has represented the eyewear brand for quite some time, having recently modeled for its All Eyes On Me campaign that features the newest pieces from Carin's sunglasses collection. As fans noted, the "monster rookies" are a perfect fit for the brand, as their stunning visuals work well with Carin's chic sunglasses as well as preppy eyeglasses.

Netizens swooned over the hit K-pop girl group's mesmerizing visuals, with an X user thanking their stylists for the gorgeous fashion and beauty choices. The looks they went with are especially great for the ongoing "quiet luxury" trend, which has been making waves in the South Korean fashion and beauty industry as of late.

NewJeans members rocked preppy knitted topwear with adorable pleated skirts, pairing it with subtle makeup looks and simple hairstyles to further elevate the "quiet luxury" theme they were going for. While the singers went with similar hair and makeup looks, they made slight tweaks to their beauty choices to customize the looks to fit each member's personal style and highlight their natural beauty.

NewJeans members sported an effortless hair and makeup look for Carin's Be Natural, Be Classy campaign

While the NewJeans members' fashion choices were absolutely gorgeous, their stunning visuals were the central focus of the photoshoot. The Super Shy singers sported similar makeup looks, making slight changes to their eye and lip makeup to best fit their facial features.

All the members sported a soft matte base that added a hint of shine to the high points of their face without looking too glowy. While Haerin, Hyein, and Danielle's winged liner was more pronounced, Hanni and Minji sported an uber natural look with their winged liners smudged out.

For lip makeup, the NewJeans members went with similar shades, opting for beautiful peachy hues. Haerin, Hyei,n and Minji rocked a soft matte finish, with the outer corners blended out for a diffused lip makeup look. However, Hanni and Danielle went with a glossy look instead, layering a clear lip gloss on top of the lip color.

The hit K-pop girl group went with similar hairstyles as well, making slight tweaks for it to best fit their personal styles. Haerin, Hyein, and Danielle went with a neat middle part, tucking their hair back in different styles to keep it interesting. Minji opted for a side part instead, incorporating side swept fringes into the hairdo that beautifully framed her face.

Hanni had the most unique hairstyle, as she incorporated micro braids throughout her hair to add some texture. Micro braids are one of Hanni's signature stylistic elements when it comes to hairdos, thus making the look more customized to the NewJeans member.

Fans absolutely loved the looks of the NewJeans members, with several of them jokingly renaming the hit K-pop girl group to be "nerdjeans," "glassesjeans," and "studiousjeans." Netizens gushed over their visuals, as an X user exclaimed that suddenly they needed glasses as well to recreate the look.

NewJeans recently made headlines as the "monster rookies" were nominated for the Group of the Year for the MTV Video Music Awards 2023. This not only marks their very first VMA nomination, but also makes them the youngest group to achieve this feat.